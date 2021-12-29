Heading into Week 17, the Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team, though they did suffer a injuries to their top two running backs in their Week 16 win over the New York Giants. The Washington Football Team has all but emptied out their COVID list, and will have a much more complete roster against the Eagles than they did Week 15.

Here is the Eagles-Washington injury report, with analysis.

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury *Wed Thurs Fri Status RB Miles Sanders Hand DNP RB Jordan Howard Stinger DNP DT Fletcher Cox Rest DNP C Jason Kelce Rest DNP S K'Von Wallace Hip DNP QB Jalen Hurts Ankle Limited RB Kenny Gainwell Ankle Limited OG Nate Herbig Knee Limited Lane Johnson Rest Limited *Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough. Injury classifications were projections.

• Wednesday: Nick Sirianni revealed on Monday that Sanders has a broken hand and while the team will not place him on injured reserve, he will be out against the Washington Football Team Week 17, at a minimum. Sirianni was a little more open-ended on Howard's availability. Gainwell was also something of a surprise addition to the injury report. The only fully healthy back on the 53-man roster is Boston Scott. Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been repeatedly asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.



• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He has been replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton.

COVID list

DE Derek Barnett LB Shaun Bradley CB Andre Chachere





We'll update with Washington's injury report when it is made available.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.