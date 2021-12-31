Week 17 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Washington

The Eagles will visit FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon, just 12 days after hosting the Washington Football Team and picking up a crucial win at the Linc. But now, this matchup is suddenly the biggest of the season for Nick Sirianni's team, as they can lock up a playoff spot with a win and a few other dominoes falling their way. And they can do it with a week left to spare, something no one foresaw back when this season started in September.

Now, the Birds are going for their fourth straight win on Sunday and their seventh in their last nine games following a 2-5 start to the season, a turnaround that even has some making the case for Sirianni to be named Coach of the Year. Needless to say, the vibes are strong around this team.

But that can all change in an instant, and a loss to Washington on Sunday could bump the Eagles out of playoff position and leave them needing a Week 18 win over Dallas — and some help — to climb back into a wild card spot. So this is not a team the Birds should take lightly, especially since it's going to be a better team than the one they faced a week and a half ago, when Washington started Garrett Gilbert at quarterback.

As we do every week, we've rounded up a slew of predictions from both the local and national media to get an idea of how the experts see this Eagles vs. Washington matchup playing out — including a few against picks the spread. Let's dive right in...

• PhillyVoice: For the first time in nearly a month, our writers are not in agreement on the outcome of this game. However, it's still an overwhelming majority backing the Birds, including Kyle Neubeck, who has them winning 31-20. Here's more...

Another week, another matchup against a mediocre-or-worse quarterback for the Eagles. Their record against teams with questions in the passing game is nearly pristine this year, and though Washington should presumably be a bit healthier than they were for Tuesday Night Football, the Eagles are right on the doorstep of the playoffs, and will likely come into this game with plenty of juice as a result. And hey, if they start out looking like crap on offense again, Jalen Hurts and Co. have more than proven their ability to adjust and dominate second halves.



• Inquirer.com: Two of their three writers are taking the Eagles, but not Jeff McLane, who has Washington winning this one by a field goal, 23-20.