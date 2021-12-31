More Sports:

December 31, 2021

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
Georgia WR George Pickens could be a good value on Day 2.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft.

Here we'll cover the guys playing on New Years Eve. We'll have a fresh batch on New Years Day as well.

Abraham Lucas (72), OT, Washington State (6'7, 319): Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Washington State vs. Miami Central Michigan, 12:00 p.m.

Offensive tackle from Washington State, huh? 😱

That's about where the comparisons to Andre Dillard end. Lucas has great length, at 6'7, 319, with long arms, and he's a brick wall against power rushers, though he doesn't have anything close to Dillard's athleticism. Lucas has been a four-year starter for WSU at RT, and that's where his future is in the NFL, with maybe some potential to also kick inside to RG. Over his college career, Lucas has been a model of consistency. A quick taste:

While his athletic attributes aren't exciting and his appeal to the Eagles will be tempered because of his lack of versatility, he does make some sense as an eventual successor to Lane Johnson, and would come at the relatively low cost of a third- or fourth-round pick.

Bernhard Raimann (76), OT, Central Michigan (6'7, 305): Sun Bowl, Central Michigan vs. Washington State, 12:00 p.m.

Raimann was a foreign exchange student from Austria who played wide receiver in high school, and enrolled at Central Michigan as a tight end. He has a fun backstory, as chronicled by Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

In his first two collegiate seasons, he had 20 catches for 164 yards. Prior to his junior season, he moved to left tackle, basically because Central Michigan didn't have one. He has since flourished in that role. Here he is against LSU this season: 

A player like Raimann makes sense as an eventual long-term successor to Lane Johnson who can serve as a swing tackle in the short-term. While he has only played left tackle, Raimann has shown that he is a fast study, and could also learn to play on the right side.

Is that type of player profile worth a first-round pick? That's debatable, but obviously, the Eagles place a ton of value at offensive tackle.

Jerome Ford (24), RB, Cincinnati (5'11, 220): CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, (4) Cincinnati vs. (1) Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Ford is a transfer from Alabama who broke out in 2021, carrying 200 times for 1238 yards (6.2 YPC) and 19 TDs. If he declares for the draft, I'll be curious to see what he officially weighs in at, because he doesn't look like he's 220 pounds, as listed on Cincinnati's website. 

If he's legitimately 220 pounds, he has impressive long speed for a player that size, and could be a late Day 2 guy. If not, he's still an attractive prospect with a nice combination of balance, vision, and speed. A highlight reel:

One draft strategy that I think makes some sense is taking running backs most years on Day 3, because (a) there's good value there, and (b) the Eagles tend to reach deep into their running back depth chart for meaningful snaps every year. 

George Pickens (1), WR, Georgia (6'3, 200): CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, (3) Georgia vs. (2) Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Pickens is an outside receiver with nice size, who has all the tools you're looking for in an X receiver. He has the athleticism to separate, he's physical against press coverage, and he wins contested catches. He also has the flair for the spectacular catch, as evidenced here: 

However, Pickens also comes with some injury concerns. He tore an ACL in March, though he impressively recovered in time to appear in Georgia's last two games.

Pickens put up good numbers as a true freshman, and then of course 2020 was cut short due to COVID. As noted, he missed almost all of 2021 with the ACL tear:

George Pickens Rec Yards YPC TD 
2019 (12 games)49 727 14.8 
2020 (8 games)36 513 14.3 
2021 (2 games)46 15.3 


Ideally, if you're going to take a wide receiver high in the draft, you'd like to see eye-popping numbers, but in Pickens' case, any team that takes a swing on him early will be drafting him on tools and potential.

The Eagles are willing to take shots on injury-concern players in the second round, as they have shown with Landon Dickerson and Sidney Jones. If they don't invest in a wide receiver in the first round for the third consecutive year, Pickens could be a high upside play in Round 2, if he declares.

Quay Walker (7), LB, Georgia (6'4, 240): CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, (3) Georgia vs. (2) Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

In a Georgia defense packed with NFL talent, Walker is a player who has flown under the radar a bit. The first thing that jumps out about Walker is his size. At 6'4, 240, he has good length to affect passing lanes, and he can match up against bigger tight ends.

He also possesses ideal athleticism to cover, and to run sideline-to-sideline against the run. But my favorite attribute of Walker's is his willingness to take on opposing offensive linemen, and shed their blocks with his violent hands. He is a three-down NFL linebacker, in my opinion, who could go Day 2. 

Previously profiled players

August 28

  1. Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois
  2. Jeffrey Gunter, SAM, Coastal Carolina
  3. Zach Harrison, EDGE, OSU
  4. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
  5. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

September 4

  1. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  2. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
  3. Adam Anderson, SAM, Georgia
  4. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
  5. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

September 11

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
  2. Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State
  3. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
  4. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  5. Drake London, WR, USC

September 18

  1. Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
  2. Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DB, Indiana
  3. Nik Bonitto, SAM, Oklahoma
  4. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  5. Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

September 25

  1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  2. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  3. DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
  4. Zonovan "Bam" Knight, RB, NC State
  5. Merlin Robertson, SAM, Arizona State

October 2

  1. Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas
  2. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  3. Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
  4. Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky
  5. Ali Gaye, DE, LSU

October 9

  1. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
  2. Avery Young, CB/S, Rutgers
  3. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
  4. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
  5. Kenyon Green, OG/OT, Texas A&M

October 16

  1. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
  2. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
  3. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
  4. Ikem Ekwonu, OG/OT, NC State
  5. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

October 23

  1. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
  2. David Bell, WR, Purdue
  3. Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
  4. Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss
  5. Drake Jackson, DE, USC

October 30

  1. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  2. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  3. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  4. Chris Rodriguez, Jr., RB, Kentucky
  5. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

November 6

  1. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
  3. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
  4. Jaxson Kirkland, OT/OG, Washington
  5. Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

November 13

  1. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
  2. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  3. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
  4. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
  5. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

November 20

  1. Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
  2. Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
  3. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
  4. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
  5. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

November 27

  1. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  2. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
  3. David Ojabo, DE, Michigan
  4. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  5. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

December 4

  1. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  2. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
  3. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
  4. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
  5. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

December 11

  1. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
  2. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  3. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
  4. Isaiah Chambers, DE, McNeese State
  5. Travis Jones, DT, UConn

December 18

  1. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State
  2. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
  3. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
  4. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
  5. DeAngelo Malone, SAM, Western Kentucky

December 23

  1. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
  2. Dominique Robinson, Egde, Miami Ohio
  3. Zachary Carter, DE/DT, Florida
  4. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
  5. Zion Johnson, iOL, Boston College

December 28

  1. Logan Hall, DE, Houston
  2. Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota
  3. Jeremiah Hall, FB, Oklahoma
  4. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
  5. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

