December 23, 2021

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122321ZacharyCarter Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Florida DE/DT Zachary Carter would be an interesting fit in Jonathan Gannon's defense.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft.

Here we'll cover the week of bowl games from Tuesday, December 21, to Monday, December 27.

Chad Muma (48), LB, Wyoming (6'3, 242): Kent State vs. Wyoming, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Tuesday, December 21, 3:30 p.m.

We were originally going to publish this post on Tuesday, but figured it would just get lost amid all the Eagles game day coverage, so we rescheduled it for Thursday. As such, Muma already played his bowl game. Whatever.

Anyway, Muma lit up the stat sheet in 2021, racking up 142 tackles (more than 10 per game) and 3 INTs (two of which were pick-sixes) in 13 games. In 2020, he had 71 tackles (8 for loss) in 6 games, or almost 12 per game.

He has instincts, speed, and some pop:

A couple years ago, former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson was a popular name to pop up in Eagles mock drafts, but he was selected 65th overall by the Bengals. In his second season in Cincinnati in 2021, Wilson has 92 tackles, 4 INTs, a forced fumble, and a sack.

Muma could be another Day 2 guy in Wilson's footsteps, and the Eagles still have a pretty obvious need at linebacker.

Dominique Robinson (11), Edge, Miami, Ohio (6'4, 256): Frisco Football Classic, North Texas vs. Miami, Ohio, Thursday, December 23, 3:30 p.m.

In 2018, Robinson had 13 catches for 156 yards and 4 TDs as a wide receiver. In 2019, he had 14 catches for 296 yards. In 2020, he moved to the defensive side of the ball, not to be a defensive back, but, um, an edge rusher? You don't see that very often.

As such, Robinson is a player I'm interested in taking a close look at in January at the Senior Bowl to see how he fares against top-level talent.

For now, he's not even a starter (4.5 sacks in 11 games this season), but as a situational pass rusher he brings unique athleticism to the table, and he's very likely to test well at the NFL Combine.

I could see Howie Roseman taking a late-round swing on a sleeper like this, and giving him a few years to develop either as an edge rusher, or as a SAM linebacker in Jonathan Gannon's scheme.

Zachary Carter (6), DE/DT, Florida (6'4, 285): Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, UCF vs. Florida, Thursday, December 23, 7:00 p.m.

Carter is an inside-outside versatile defensive lineman with 17 sacks over his last three seasons at Florida, with 7.5 in 2021 playing DE in their 3-4 defense. He played both on the interior, and at times outside of the OT.

Carter has good size, and he's primarily a power rusher.

But for a big man, he can also move.

We saw the struggles the Eagles experienced when Brandon Graham went down this season. Carter is a player who can fill in to that role along with Milton Williams as Williams continues to adapt to the NFL game. I think Carter is a slept-on player who could go early Day 2.

Calvin Austin III (4), WR, Memphis (5'9, 162): EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl, Memphis at Hawai'i, Friday, December 24, 8:00 p.m.

Memphis has a recent history of putting explosive offensive playmakers into the NFL, from Tony Pollard, to Antonio Gibson, to Kenny Gainwell. Austin is a waterbug type, who has put up big numbers the last two seasons. In 2020, he had 63 catches for 1053 yards and 11 TDs. So far in 2021, he has 74 catches for 1149 yards and 8 TDs.

He has also been a weapon as a returner for Memphis, with punt return TDs in each of the last two seasons.

Austin could be a more threatening player in the Greg Ward role.

Zion Johnson (77), iOL, Boston College (6'3, 316): Military Bowl presented by Peraton, Boston College vs. East Carolina, Monday, December 27, 2:30 p.m.

Johnson displayed some versatility in college playing both LT and LG. With a lack of length, he'll almost certainly be a guard at the next level. 

In 2021, the Eagles' offensive line has been nasty in the run game, and Johnson would fit right in. Here he is against Virginia Tech this season, playing LT. I was impressed with his feet in the run game, and the way he finishes blocks.

Brandon Brooks is a candidate for retirement this offseason, while Isaac Seumalo and Jack Driscoll have both racked up their share of missed time as well. Landon Dickerson will likely start at one interior line spot, but the Eagles could use some more reinforcements. Early Day 3 guy, in my opinion.

Previously profiled players

August 28

  1. Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois
  2. Jeffrey Gunter, SAM, Coastal Carolina
  3. Zach Harrison, EDGE, OSU
  4. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
  5. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

September 4

  1. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  2. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
  3. Adam Anderson, SAM, Georgia
  4. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
  5. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

September 11

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
  2. Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State
  3. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
  4. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  5. Drake London, WR, USC

September 18

  1. Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
  2. Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DB, Indiana
  3. Nik Bonitto, SAM, Oklahoma
  4. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  5. Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

September 25

  1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  2. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  3. DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
  4. Zonovan "Bam" Knight, RB, NC State
  5. Merlin Robertson, SAM, Arizona State

October 2

  1. Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas
  2. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  3. Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
  4. Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky
  5. Ali Gaye, DE, LSU

October 9

  1. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
  2. Avery Young, CB/S, Rutgers
  3. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
  4. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
  5. Kenyon Green, OG/OT, Texas A&M

October 16

  1. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
  2. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
  3. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
  4. Ikem Ekwonu, OG/OT, NC State
  5. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

October 23

  1. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
  2. David Bell, WR, Purdue
  3. Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
  4. Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss
  5. Drake Jackson, DE, USC

October 30

  1. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  2. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  3. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  4. Chris Rodriguez, Jr., RB, Kentucky
  5. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

November 6

  1. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
  3. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
  4. Jaxson Kirkland, OT/OG, Washington
  5. Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

November 13

  1. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
  2. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  3. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
  4. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
  5. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

November 20

  1. Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
  2. Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
  3. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
  4. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
  5. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

November 27

  1. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  2. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
  3. David Ojabo, DE, Michigan
  4. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  5. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

December 4

  1. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  2. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
  3. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
  4. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
  5. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

December 11

  1. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
  2. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  3. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
  4. Isaiah Chambers, DE, McNeese State
  5. Travis Jones, DT, UConn

December 18

  1. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State
  2. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
  3. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
  4. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
  5. DeAngelo Malone, SAM, Western Kentucky

