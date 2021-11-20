Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft.

Jermaine Johnson (11), DE, Florida State (6'5, 260): Florida State at Boston College, 12:00 p.m.

Johnson caught my eye earlier this season, when he was disruptive all night in a game against Notre Dame. As you'll see in the video below, Johnson played all over the line. Right side, left side, hand in the dirt, standing up as a 3-4 OLB, and even over the nose. That versatility should be appealing to the Eagles.

Coming out of high school, Johnson had bad grades and was academically ineligible for scholarship offers. He played a couple of years at a JUCO school, excelled on the field, got better grades, and transferred to Georgia. He was productive in a rotational role, but transferred to Florida State, where he could get more playing time.

In 2021, Johnson has 10.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He has good speed, an assortment of pass rush moves, and as noted above, the ability to play in multiple schemes. Day 2 guy, in my opinion.

Will McDonald IV (9), SAM, Iowa State, SAM, Iowa State (6'4, 245): Iowa State at (13) Oklahoma, 12:00 p.m.

McDonald is an under the radar pass rusher prospect who has racked up 10 sacks and 4 forced fumbles in 2021 after a 2020 season in which he posted 10.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He has speed, twitch, and impressive change of direction. A quick taste:

As you can see from the below (unofficial) stat, he's atop the big boy 2022 pass rusher prospects in generating pressure in obvious pass rush situations.

The issue with McDonald is that he's a liability against the run, and as a down lineman, can only be a situational pass rusher at the next level, unless his run defense improves substantially. However, for the Eagles' purposes, McDonald has shown that he can drop into coverage.

He could perhaps be a candidate for the SAM position currently being wasted on Genard Avery. In that role, he wouldn't often be asked to hold the point of attack at the line of scrimmage against the run and could use his athleticism to attack.

DeMarvion Overshown (0), LB, Texas (6'4, 223): Texas at West Virginia, 12:00 p.m.

In 2020, in his first year as a linebacker (converted from safety), Overshown had 60 tackles (8 for loss), 2 INTs, and 7 pass breakups. So far in 2021, he has 72 tackles (5.5 for loss), 2 sacks, and 2 pass breakups. He is a tall, fast linebacker prospect with some ball skills:

The Eagles haven't had much luck with safeties turned project linebackers (JaCoby Stevens, Nate Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, etc.), but they seem determined to make one pan out.

Coby Bryant (7), CB, Cincinnati (6'1, 198): SMU at (5) Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

The Bearcats have an outstanding cornerback duo in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Bryant, who has racked up 9 INTs and 35 pass breakups over the least four seasons. A highlight reel:

The Kobe Bryant references will get annoying really quickly, but Coby Bryant is a smart corner who excels in zone coverage, and would be an easy fit in Jonathan Gannon's defense.

Abram Smith (7), RB, Baylor (5'11, 221): (11) Baylor at Kansas State, 5:30 p.m.

Smith is a fun prospect in that he played LB as a junior (48 tackles, 5 for loss, and a sack), but is now having a huge senior season as a running back, as he is fifth in the nation with 1203 rushing yards on 7.3 yards per carry. He has good size, good enough speed, and he's a physical "get it and go" runner.

Smith would give the Eagles a Jordan Howard-like style, but with fresh legs, and obviously with his experience playing defense could also be an immediate contributor on special teams.

Previously profiled players

• August 28

Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois Jeffrey Gunter, SAM, Coastal Carolina Zach Harrison, EDGE, OSU Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

• September 4

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Bubba Bolden, S, Miami Adam Anderson, SAM, Georgia Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

• September 11

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Drake London, WR, USC

• September 18

Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DB, Indiana Nik Bonitto, SAM, Oklahoma Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

• September 25

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M Zonovan "Bam" Knight, RB, NC State

Merlin Robertson, SAM, Arizona State



• October 2

Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky Ali Gaye, DE, LSU

• October 9

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss Avery Young, CB/S, Rutgers Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Riley Moss, CB, Iowa Kenyon Green, OG/OT, Texas A&M

• October 16

Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State Ikem Ekwonu, OG/OT, NC State Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

• October 23

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State David Bell, WR, Purdue Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss Drake Jackson, DE, USC

• October 30

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Chris Rodriguez, Jr., RB, Kentucky Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

• November 6

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn Jaxson Kirkland, OT/OG, Washington Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

• November 13

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Carson Strong, QB, Nevada Cole Turner, TE, Nevada Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State