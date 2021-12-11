More Sports:

December 11, 2021

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120921JalenTolbert Bryan Lynn/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles could still use a speed receiver like South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft.

This week, with just the Army-Navy game on the slate, we'll profile five small school guys.

Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama  (6'3, 190)

Tolbert has decent size and a career 17.6 yards per catch average. Over the last two seasons (23 games), he has 146 catches for 2559 yards and 16 touchdowns. That would be 111 yards per game during that span. A highreel (yep, he's a deep threat):

Tolbert will have something of a home field advantage at the Senior Bowl, which is being held at South Alabama's facilities.

The Eagles could still use a deep threat, as Jalen Reagor hasn't come close to proving he can be that guy, and Quez Watkins has only made a handful of plays down the field. Tolbert could sneak into the Day 2 conversation with a strong showing in Mobile.

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (6'7, 321)

Penning is easily the best FCS prospect in the country this year. He has ideal size at 6'7, 321, with good enough athleticism, and a strong anchor. But what makes him so fun to watch is how nasty he is.

If you're the Eagles, you're probably not spending a first-round pick on an offensive tackle with the way that Lane Johnson has played this season, but this is a name you should probably know because some team is going to fall in love and draft him in the first round, and possibly even early in Round 1.

Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (6'7, 310)

Jones has ideal length for an NFL offensive tackle at 6'7, reportedly with 35" arms. He's an easy mover with good feet and agility who is willing to finish blocks. A look at his game against San Jose State this season:

Jordan Mailata will be in place at LT for the foreseeable future, and as noted above, Lane Johnson is having a very good season at RT. They also have one more year of Andre Dillard, but the team should be looking to move him for draft capital.

The Eagles' line could use a developmental guy who can be a swing tackle off the bench in the short-term, and a potential starter down the line. Jones is a guy who brings out of the box physical skills that Jeff Stoutland can mold over time. 

Isaiah Chambers, DE, McNeese State (6'5, 251)

Chambers initially enrolled at TCU (he never played any games there), but transferred to Houston to take care of his sick aunt who raised him after both of his parents died. When Houston changed over its coaching staff and often had Chambers on the third string even though he was productive whenever he played, he transferred again to McNeese State. 

At Houston, he had 7.5 sacks in 11 games in two seasons (2018 and 2019). In 18 games at McNeese over two seasons (2020 and 2021), he has racked up 18 sacks. Unsurprisingly, the McNeese staff has appreciated him:

It'll be interesting to see if Chambers gets college all-star love, such as an invite to the Senior Bowl, and how he performs at the NFL Combine, assuming he's a participant. I think he's a late-round sleeper.

Travis Jones, DL, UConn (6'4, 333)

A couple weeks ago, we profiled massive Georgia run stuffing defensive tackle Jordan Davis, on the premise that if you plop him down in the middle of the line, it would perhaps allow Jonathan Gannon to commit fewer resources toward stopping the run and allow more creativity in defending the pass on the back end, or getting after the quarterback.

However, Davis could be a first-round pick, so maybe that's not the best use of resources. A similar player who can be had later is Jones, a 6'4 333-pound DT for UConn (not exactly a "small school" exactly, but whatever).

Jones was a COVID opt-out in 2020, who had a strong season in 2021, with 48 tackles (7.5 for loss), and 4.5 sacks. 

Jones will compete at the Senior Bowl in January. 

Previously profiled players

August 28

  1. Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois
  2. Jeffrey Gunter, SAM, Coastal Carolina
  3. Zach Harrison, EDGE, OSU
  4. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
  5. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

September 4

  1. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  2. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
  3. Adam Anderson, SAM, Georgia
  4. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
  5. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

September 11

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
  2. Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State
  3. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
  4. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  5. Drake London, WR, USC

September 18

  1. Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
  2. Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DB, Indiana
  3. Nik Bonitto, SAM, Oklahoma
  4. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  5. Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

September 25

  1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  2. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  3. DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
  4. Zonovan "Bam" Knight, RB, NC State
  5. Merlin Robertson, SAM, Arizona State

October 2

  1. Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas
  2. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  3. Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
  4. Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky
  5. Ali Gaye, DE, LSU

October 9

  1. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
  2. Avery Young, CB/S, Rutgers
  3. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
  4. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
  5. Kenyon Green, OG/OT, Texas A&M

October 16

  1. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
  2. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
  3. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
  4. Ikem Ekwonu, OG/OT, NC State
  5. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

October 23

  1. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
  2. David Bell, WR, Purdue
  3. Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
  4. Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss
  5. Drake Jackson, DE, USC

October 30

  1. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  2. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  3. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  4. Chris Rodriguez, Jr., RB, Kentucky
  5. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

November 6

  1. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
  3. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
  4. Jaxson Kirkland, OT/OG, Washington
  5. Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

November 13

  1. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
  2. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  3. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
  4. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
  5. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

November 20

  1. Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
  2. Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
  3. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
  4. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
  5. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

November 27

  1. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  2. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
  3. David Ojabo, DE, Michigan
  4. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  5. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

December 4

  1. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  2. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
  3. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
  4. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
  5. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Both Hurts and Minshew may be able to help Eagles moving forward
Hurts-Minshew-Eagles_120921_usat

Sponsored

Philly’s Tacony neighborhood becoming popular choice for first-time homebuyers
Limited - Tacony Home 11.9.21

Environment

New PGW study maps out scenarios for success in reducing carbon emissions
Gas Works

Women's Health

Digestive issues are common in menopause, but a woman's race may play a role in their severity
Menopause Symptoms GI

Celebrities

Rob McElhenney reveals 'very serious' foot injury suffered over Thanksgiving weekend
Rob McElhenney Jimmy Kimmel Live

Holiday

Fishtown Pickle Project hosting quirky, 7-course, holiday feast as alternative to traditional seven fishes
Fishtown Feast of 7 Pickles

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved