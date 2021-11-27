More Sports:

November 27, 2021

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112621ChrisOlave Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft.

Jordan Davis (99), DT, Georgia (6'6, 340): (1) Georgia at Georgia Tech, 12:00 p.m.

Davis is a mammoth human being at 6'6, 340, and he's amazingly quick for his size. 

I wouldn't normally advocate for a run stuffing DT in the first round, but Davis is not a player that centers will be able to single block, so he'll at least provide one-on-one matchups across the board against the pass when he's doubled. Against the run, if you plop this dude down in the middle of the line, thus allowing Jonathan Gannon to commit fewer resources toward stopping the run, he would make a lot of sense in the Eagles' defense.

Lewis Cine (16), S, Georgia (6'1, 200): (1) Georgia at Georgia Tech, 12:00 p.m.

Cine is a big hitter who can fill against the run fast.

He has also displayed good ball skills in 2021, as he has 8 pass breakups, a very good number for a safety. He would be a natural replacement for Anthony Harris, if the Eagles don't retain Harris in 2022. 

David Ojabo (55), Edge, Michigan (6'5, 250): (2) Ohio State at (5) Michigan, 12:00 p.m.

Ojabo is inexperienced, as he has only played in 12 career college games. He was born in Nigeria, and moved to Scotland, before heading to the United States for high school. 

That makes his breakout season for Michigan all the more impressive, as he has collected 30 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 3 batted passes this season.

Ojabo has good length, and natural athleticism. His ability to find and strip the football is impressive for a kid as raw and inexperienced as he is.

Barring unknown concerns, and assuming he performs well at the Combine, he's a lock first round pick. 

Chris Olave (2), WR, Ohio State (6'1, 188): (2) Ohio State at (5) Michigan, 12:00 p.m.

Like DeVonta Smith, Olave has a slight build, he is an excellent route runner, and he makes difficult catches look easy, though he does not possess Smith's contested catch traits. He is more of a deep threat than Smith, however, as he has good speed and ball-tracking ability. He won't remind anyone of Deebo Samuel or A.J. Brown in the run after catch department.

Olave was productive in 2020, catching 50 passes for 729 yards and 7 TDs in just 6 games. That averages out to 7-104-1 per game. In 2021, he has 58 catches for 848 yards and 13 TDs in 10 games.

I was slow to profile Olave this season because he is similar in many ways to Smith, but after consideration, I don't see the harm in having two skinny guys who create a ton of separation and make life easier for their quarterback.

Christian Harris (8), LB, Alabama (6'2, 232): (3) Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Harris played some safety, cornerback, and wide receiver in high school, but you'd never know it by how violent of a linebacker he is:

Harris is a tone setter in Bama's defense, with the athleticism to run sideline to sideline in the run game, and the ability to get to wide areas of the field in coverage. Think T.J. Edwards, but with Davion Taylor's speed.

Previously profiled players

August 28

  1. Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois
  2. Jeffrey Gunter, SAM, Coastal Carolina
  3. Zach Harrison, EDGE, OSU
  4. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
  5. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

September 4

  1. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  2. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
  3. Adam Anderson, SAM, Georgia
  4. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
  5. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

September 11

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
  2. Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State
  3. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
  4. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  5. Drake London, WR, USC

September 18

  1. Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
  2. Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DB, Indiana
  3. Nik Bonitto, SAM, Oklahoma
  4. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  5. Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

September 25

  1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  2. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  3. DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
  4. Zonovan "Bam" Knight, RB, NC State
  5. Merlin Robertson, SAM, Arizona State

October 2

  1. Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas
  2. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  3. Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
  4. Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky
  5. Ali Gaye, DE, LSU

October 9

  1. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
  2. Avery Young, CB/S, Rutgers
  3. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
  4. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
  5. Kenyon Green, OG/OT, Texas A&M

October 16

  1. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
  2. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
  3. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
  4. Ikem Ekwonu, OG/OT, NC State
  5. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

October 23

  1. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
  2. David Bell, WR, Purdue
  3. Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
  4. Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss
  5. Drake Jackson, DE, USC

October 30

  1. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  2. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  3. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  4. Chris Rodriguez, Jr., RB, Kentucky
  5. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

November 6

  1. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
  3. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
  4. Jaxson Kirkland, OT/OG, Washington
  5. Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

November 13

  1. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
  2. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  3. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
  4. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
  5. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

November 20

  1. Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
  2. Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
  3. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
  4. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
  5. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

