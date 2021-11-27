Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft.



Jordan Davis (99), DT, Georgia (6'6, 340): (1) Georgia at Georgia Tech, 12:00 p.m.

Davis is a mammoth human being at 6'6, 340, and he's amazingly quick for his size.

I wouldn't normally advocate for a run stuffing DT in the first round, but Davis is not a player that centers will be able to single block, so he'll at least provide one-on-one matchups across the board against the pass when he's doubled. Against the run, if you plop this dude down in the middle of the line, thus allowing Jonathan Gannon to commit fewer resources toward stopping the run, he would make a lot of sense in the Eagles' defense.

Lewis Cine (16), S, Georgia (6'1, 200): (1) Georgia at Georgia Tech, 12:00 p.m.

Cine is a big hitter who can fill against the run fast.

He has also displayed good ball skills in 2021, as he has 8 pass breakups, a very good number for a safety. He would be a natural replacement for Anthony Harris, if the Eagles don't retain Harris in 2022.

David Ojabo (55), Edge, Michigan (6'5, 250): (2) Ohio State at (5) Michigan, 12:00 p.m.

Ojabo is inexperienced, as he has only played in 12 career college games. He was born in Nigeria, and moved to Scotland, before heading to the United States for high school.

That makes his breakout season for Michigan all the more impressive, as he has collected 30 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 3 batted passes this season.



Ojabo has good length, and natural athleticism. His ability to find and strip the football is impressive for a kid as raw and inexperienced as he is.

Barring unknown concerns, and assuming he performs well at the Combine, he's a lock first round pick.

Chris Olave (2), WR, Ohio State (6'1, 188): (2) Ohio State at (5) Michigan, 12:00 p.m.

Like DeVonta Smith, Olave has a slight build, he is an excellent route runner, and he makes difficult catches look easy, though he does not possess Smith's contested catch traits. He is more of a deep threat than Smith, however, as he has good speed and ball-tracking ability. He won't remind anyone of Deebo Samuel or A.J. Brown in the run after catch department.

Olave was productive in 2020, catching 50 passes for 729 yards and 7 TDs in just 6 games. That averages out to 7-104-1 per game. In 2021, he has 58 catches for 848 yards and 13 TDs in 10 games.

I was slow to profile Olave this season because he is similar in many ways to Smith, but after consideration, I don't see the harm in having two skinny guys who create a ton of separation and make life easier for their quarterback.

Christian Harris (8), LB, Alabama (6'2, 232): (3) Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Harris played some safety, cornerback, and wide receiver in high school, but you'd never know it by how violent of a linebacker he is:

Harris is a tone setter in Bama's defense, with the athleticism to run sideline to sideline in the run game, and the ability to get to wide areas of the field in coverage. Think T.J. Edwards, but with Davion Taylor's speed.

