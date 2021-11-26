Week 12 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Giants

The Eagles are suddenly one of the hotter teams in football, at least in comparison to where they were just a few short weeks ago. And after the Cowboys' loss to the Raiders on Thanksgiving, it's not just the wild card that's a possibility for Nick Sirianni's team.

And now, coinciding with the Eagles' improved play is a much-easier slate of games, the one that fans had been waiting for all season. It features two games each against the Giants and Washington, as well as a trip to the Jets and a season finale matchup against the Cowboys. And with a win on Sunday in their first of those two meetings against the Giants, the Birds can move to within a game and a half of Dallas as the season heads into its final stretch.

After half a season spent as underdogs looking to pull off upsets, the Birds should spend most of the remainder of the season as the favorite looking to take care of business. And that starts on Sunday as 3.5-point favorites on the road in the Meadowlands.

As we do every week, we've rounded up a slew of predictions from both the local and national media to get a sense of how the experts see this Eagles vs. Giants matchup playing out — including a few against the spread. Let's dive right in...

• PhillyVoice: It's a clean sweep for our writers, with all seven of us picking the Birds in this one. Here's the pick from yours truly, which includes a bit of a mea culpa as I see the Eagles picking up their sixth win by a score of 31-20...

Who would’ve thought back in August that, at any point this year, the Eagles would be going for a third straight win — with the possibility of a fourth next week — as they prepare to face both New York teams in back-to-back weeks before the bye? Certainly not me. But here we are, with the Eagles a road favorite against the 3-7 Giants, who are coming off a short week and just fired their offensive coordinator. This is a game the Eagles absolutely should win, as they’ve made a living dominating in the trenches in recent weeks. On the offensive side, that’s not only opened up the running game and turned this team into one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks, but it’s also given Jalen Hurts time to sit in the pocket and make throws when he needs to, something he’s done a lot better job of bailing early on too many plays previously this season. On the defensive side of the ball, it’s allowed them to get after the quarterback and make big plays off turnovers. And now, they face the Giants with a chance to get to .500 on the season and pick up their sixth win, which means it’s probably about time I apologize for massively underselling this team in the beginning of the year. I predicted them to win just six games. I now think they’re going to have that many by Sunday night. And with the schedule in front of them, who knows how many they have by the time the season ends. Will it be enough to get in the playoffs? With so many teams jockeying for the wild card spots, we’ll see. But if they continue playing this way, whether they get in or not, it will be hard not to call this season a success.

• Inquirer.com: All three of their Eagles writers are picking the local team in this one, including Josh Tolentino, who has them winning 30-17.