The Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team after 11 games. The New York Giants are a little more banged up, but are also not in terrible shape.

Here is the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses.

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury *Wed Thurs Fri Status DT Fletcher Cox Rest DNP RB Jordan Howard Knee DNP CB Darius Slay Concussion DNP LB Shaun Bradley Neck Limited RT Lane Johnson Rest Limited C Jason Kelce Rest Limited DE Josh Sweat Knee Limited *Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough. Injury classifications are projections.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 11 was 9 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor has started the last six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He was replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton against the Saints.







Wednesday's report:

Player Injury *Wed Thurs Fri Status DB Nate Ebner Knee DNP FB Cullen Gillaspia Calf DNP TE Kyle Rudolph Ankle DNP WR Sterling Shepard Quad DNP TE Kaden Smith Knee DNP WR Kadarius Toney Quad DNP RB Saquon Barkley Ankle Limited LB Lorenzo Carter Ankle Limited CB Adoree Jackson Quad Limited WR John Ross Quad Limited



• Wednesday: Toney's quad injury is worth monitoring throughout the week.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.