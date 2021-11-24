More Sports:

November 24, 2021

Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112421DariusSlay Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay is concussed.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team after 11 games. The New York Giants are a little more banged up, but are also not in terrible shape. 

Here is the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses.

051020EaglesLogo2020

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury *Wed Thurs Fri Status 
DT Fletcher CoxRest DNP 
RB Jordan Howard Knee DNP    
 CB Darius SlayConcussion DNP    
LB Shaun Bradley Neck Limited    
RT Lane Johnson Rest Limited    
C Jason Kelce Rest Limited    
DE Josh SweatKneeLimited  
*Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough. Injury classifications are projections.

Wednesday: No surprises.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL. 

RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 11 was 9 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor has started the last six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He was replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton against the Saints.

051020GiantsLogo2020

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury *Wed Thurs Fri Status 
DB Nate EbnerKnee DNP 
FB Cullen Gillaspia Calf DNP    
 TE Kyle RudolphAnkle DNP    
WR Sterling Shepard Quad DNP    
TE Kaden Smith Knee DNP    
WR Kadarius Toney Quad DNP    
RB Saquon Barkley Ankle Limited    
LB Lorenzo Carter Ankle Limited    
CB Adoree Jackson Quad Limited    
WR John RossQuadLimited  

• Wednesday: Toney's quad injury is worth monitoring throughout the week.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LB Blake Martinez: Martinez is a tackle machine whose season over after suffering a torn ACL. From 2017 to 2020, Martinez has averaged 148.5 tackles per season.

Blake Martinez Tackles NFL Rank 
 2017144 T-1 
 2018144 
 2019155 
 2020151 


His absence against a red-hot rushing attack isn't ideal.

S Jabrill Peppers: Peppers is a starting safety for the Giants. Torn ACL, done for the season. 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT in 2020. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Julian Love. 

C Nick Gates: Gates was the Giants' starting center to begin the season. He suffered a gruesome broken leg Week 2 in Washington, and his season is over. The current starting center is Billy Price, who the Giants traded for near final cuts.

LG Shane Lemieux: Lemieux began the season as the starting LG, but his season is over after having surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his knee. His replacement was initially Gates, who filled in at LG with Price taking over at center, but with Gates' season also over, Matt Skura has had to fill in at LG.

WR Dante Pettis: In three games with the Giants this year, Pettis had 10 catches on 16 targets for 87 yards and a TD.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are legitimate playoff contenders
112221NickSirianni

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Investigations

Retired Pennsylvania police officer killed in bear hunting accident
Gary Hunt Bear Accident

Illness

Alcoholism drug has potential as a COVID-19 treatment, but studies are just getting underway
Disulfiram alcoholism COVID-19

Streaming

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade returns in-person, integrates celebrations canceled by COVID
Thanksgiving Parade

Entertainment

The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show
Grinch Cabaret

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved