November 24, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team after 11 games. The New York Giants are a little more banged up, but are also not in terrible shape.
Here is the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses.
Wednesday's report:
|Player
|Injury
|*Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|DT Fletcher Cox
|Rest
|DNP
|RB Jordan Howard
|Knee
|DNP
|CB Darius Slay
|Concussion
|DNP
|LB Shaun Bradley
|Neck
|Limited
|RT Lane Johnson
|Rest
|Limited
|C Jason Kelce
|Rest
|Limited
|DE Josh Sweat
|Knee
|Limited
• Wednesday: No surprises.
• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.
• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 11 was 9 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.
• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.
• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor has started the last six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He was replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton against the Saints.
Wednesday's report:
|Player
|Injury
|*Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|DB Nate Ebner
|Knee
|DNP
|FB Cullen Gillaspia
|Calf
|DNP
|TE Kyle Rudolph
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR Sterling Shepard
|Quad
|DNP
|TE Kaden Smith
|Knee
|DNP
|WR Kadarius Toney
|Quad
|DNP
|RB Saquon Barkley
|Ankle
|Limited
|LB Lorenzo Carter
|Ankle
|Limited
|CB Adoree Jackson
|Quad
|Limited
|WR John Ross
|Quad
|Limited
• Wednesday: Toney's quad injury is worth monitoring throughout the week.
• LB Blake Martinez: Martinez is a tackle machine whose season over after suffering a torn ACL. From 2017 to 2020, Martinez has averaged 148.5 tackles per season.
|Blake Martinez
|Tackles
|NFL Rank
|2017
|144
|T-1
|2018
|144
|2
|2019
|155
|2
|2020
|151
|3
His absence against a red-hot rushing attack isn't ideal.
• S Jabrill Peppers: Peppers is a starting safety for the Giants. Torn ACL, done for the season. 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT in 2020. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Julian Love.
• C Nick Gates: Gates was the Giants' starting center to begin the season. He suffered a gruesome broken leg Week 2 in Washington, and his season is over. The current starting center is Billy Price, who the Giants traded for near final cuts.
• LG Shane Lemieux: Lemieux began the season as the starting LG, but his season is over after having surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his knee. His replacement was initially Gates, who filled in at LG with Price taking over at center, but with Gates' season also over, Matt Skura has had to fill in at LG.
• WR Dante Pettis: In three games with the Giants this year, Pettis had 10 catches on 16 targets for 87 yards and a TD.
