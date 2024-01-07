Week 18 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the schedule. It's pretty simple this week.

The standings:



• Cowboys at Commanders: The Cowboys own the tiebreaker over the Eagles, so if both teams finish with the same record, they will win the NFC East. The Eagles need the following to occur to win the NFC East and earn the 2 seed:

Wildcard round playoff opponent (if the Eagles are the 5 seed)

If the Cowboys take care of business in Washington and win the NFC East, the Eagles will be the 5 seed and play on the road against whatever team wins the NFC South. If the Buccaneers beat the Panthers, then the Eagles will play them. If the Buccaneers lose, the Eagles will play the winner of the Falcons-Saints game.

This where I was going to rank the most ideal opponent of the three, but ultimately they're all mediocre teams and if the Eagles can't beat any of the three they may as well just get on with their offseason. (For the record, from easiest to hardest opponent, I'd rank them Falcons-Saints-Buccaneers, but the difference is fairly negligible.)

Of greater importance is probably the Saints' second-round pick that is owned by the Eagles. If the Saints are eliminated from playoff contention, that'll be a top 50 pick. So a Saints loss is the most ideal scenario, with a Bucs win being the fail-safe.

Buccaneers at Panthers Falcons at Saints

As always, let's fire up the PFF mock draft simulator.

• Round 1: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

• Round 2 (from Saints): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

• Round 2: Jackson Powers-Johnson, iOL, Oregon

• Round 3: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

• Round 4: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

• Round 5: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

• Round 5: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

• Round 5: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama