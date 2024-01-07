More Sports:

January 07, 2024

Week 18 non-Eagles rooting guide

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010624SamHowell Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' NFC East hopes are in the hands of Sam Howell and the 4-12 Commanders.

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the schedule. It's pretty simple this week.

NFC East

The standings:

NFC East Record Division GB 
Cowboys 11-5 4-1 
Eagles 11-5 4-1 
Giants 5-11 2-3 
Commanders 4-12 0-5 


• Cowboys at Commanders: The Cowboys own the tiebreaker over the Eagles, so if both teams finish with the same record, they will win the NFC East. The Eagles need the following to occur to win the NFC East and earn the 2 seed:

  1. Eagles win or tie + a Cowboys loss.
  2. Eagles win + a Cowboys loss or tie.

Wildcard round playoff opponent (if the Eagles are the 5 seed)

If the Cowboys take care of business in Washington and win the NFC East, the Eagles will be the 5 seed and play on the road against whatever team wins the NFC South. If the Buccaneers beat the Panthers, then the Eagles will play them. If the Buccaneers lose, the Eagles will play the winner of the Falcons-Saints game.

This where I was going to rank the most ideal opponent of the three, but ultimately they're all mediocre teams and if the Eagles can't beat any of the three they may as well just get on with their offseason. (For the record, from easiest to hardest opponent, I'd rank them Falcons-Saints-Buccaneers, but the difference is fairly negligible.)

Of greater importance is probably the Saints' second-round pick that is owned by the Eagles. If the Saints are eliminated from playoff contention, that'll be a top 50 pick. So a Saints loss is the most ideal scenario, with a Bucs win being the fail-safe.

  1. Buccaneers at Panthers
  2. Falcons at Saints

As always, let's fire up the PFF mock draft simulator.

• Round 1: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
• Round 2 (from Saints): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
• Round 2: Jackson Powers-Johnson, iOL, Oregon
• Round 3: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
• Round 4: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
• Round 5: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
• Round 5: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
• Round 5: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

Other games involving NFC playoff hopefuls

If somehow the Cowboys lose and the Eagles win, the Eagles will be the 2 seed, as they'll win the tiebreaker over the Lions (if necessary). 

In the wildcard round the Eagles would play one of the Rams, Packers, Seahawks, or Vikings, in that order of likelihood. Here's who those teams play:

  1. Rams at 49ers
  2. Bears at Packers
  3. Seahawks at Cardinals
  4. Vikings at Lions

(Note: The only way the Lions can be the 2 seed is if the Eagles and Cowboys both lose.)

The Rams are pretty clearly the most dangerous of the four teams in the wildcard race. They are also the only team of the four that has already clinched. If they win or the Packers lose then the Rams will be the 6 seed. If they lose and the Packers win, they'll be the 7 seed.

In a scenario in which the Eagles win the division, they would face the 7 seed. It's better if they avoid the Rams, so a Rams win or Packers loss — thus giving the Rams the 6 seed — would be ideal.

Or... if you're already resigned to the notion that the Eagles aren't competing for a Super Bowl this season and you just don't want to see the Cowboys win it all, maybe it's best if the Rams end up as the 7 seed.

Other draft stuff

Jets at Patriots: The Commanders are currently in good position to land the No. 2 overall pick, and thus new hope with a potential franchise quarterback in the draft. They will clinch the No. 2 pick with a loss and a Patriots win. If the Commanders and Patriots both lose, there are some scenarios in which the Commanders will land the No. 2 pick, and some where it will go to the Pats, based on strength of schedule. If the Commanders get knocked out of the No. 2 spot, they may have to pay a king's ransom to move up to get their guy, or settle for a lesser prospect.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

  1. Browns at Bengals
  2. Jaguars at Titans
  3. Broncos at Raiders
  4. Chiefs at Chargers
  5. Bills at Dolphins

MORE: Week 18 NFL picks

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Non-Eagles rooting guide

Videos

Featured

Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Involuntary manslaughter charge filed against man involved in fatal fight inside SEPTA station in University City
SEPTA Market Frankford death

Sponsored

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

Women's Health

Stress can cause high blood sugar in women trying to conceive, study finds
Pregnancy stress levels blood sugar

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties bar and restaurant, The Abbaye, to close after 21 years
The Abbaye norther liberties

Eagles

Six Eagles players named to the 2024 Pro Bowl
102423AJBrown

Food & Drink

Alcohol-free festival for the sober-curious comes to Philly this month
Dry Vibes Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved