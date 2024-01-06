More Sports:

January 06, 2024

Week 18 NFL picks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010624JalenHurts Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have one last chance to get right before the playoffs begin.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 18 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Steelerslogo2020

Steelers (-3.5) at Ravens: The Ravens already wrapped up the 1 seed in the AFC and will be resting starters, while the Steelers are still fighting to get into the playoffs. Like we did last week, let's list all of the backup quarterbacks playing this week, whether they're filling in for a starter who got hurt or benched, or simply resting in advance of the playoffs:

  1. Tyler Huntley, Ravens
  2. Mason Rudolph, Steelers
  3. Gardner Minshew, Colts
  4. Taylor Heinicke, Falcons (listed as questionable on the Falcons' injury report)
  5. Jeff Driskel, Browns
  6. Nick Mullens, Vikings
  7. Trevor Siemian, Jets
  8. Bailey Zappe, Patriots
  9. Jarrett Stidham, Broncos
  10. Aidan O'Connell, Raiders
  11. Blaine Gabbert, Chiefs
  12. Easton Stick, Chargers
  13. Carson Wentz, Rams
  14. Sam Darnold, 49ers
  15. Tyrod Taylor, Giants

One shy of half of the league! Picking Week 18 games is kinda like picking preseason games in many cases.

Steelers-Ravens and Texans-Colts are both Saturday games, by the way. Steelers-Ravens starts at 4:30 p.m. EST, and Texans-Colts is at 8:15 p.m. EST. BOOOOOOOOOO!

092420Texanslogo2020

Texans (-1) at Colts: This is essentially a playoff game. The winner is in, as a wildcard at a minimum. And then if the Jaguars also lose to the Titans then the winner of this game will win the AFC South. NFL Coach of the Year honors will likely go to the Browns' Kevin Stefanski, but DeMeco Ryans (Texans) and Shane Steichen (Colts) are also deserving candidates as well.

I just want to see C.J. Stroud in a (real) playoff game, so give me Houston.

051020SaintsLogo2020

Falcons at Saints (-3): All of the NFC South teams suck, but the Saints are pretty clearly better than the Falcons. If the Bucs lose to the Panthers then the winner of this game will win the NFC South. If the Bucs win, they're both eliminated.

Bengalslogo2020

Browns at Bengals (-7): The Browns signed Jeff Driskel off the street last weekend, and he'll get the start in place of a resting Joe Flacco since the Browns are already locked into the 5 seed. The Bengals are eliminated and playing for stats.

I have a Jeff Driskel story from the 2016 Senior Bowl. 

To begin, players competing at the Senior Bowl have a wide assortment of things on their bodies measured -- Height, weight, arm length, wingspan, and hand size are some of the basics. At the 2016 Senior Bowl, the organizers announced nine players who had "deformed pinky fingers," and thus their hand measurements would come with an asterisk. And so, I found all nine players and asked if I could take pictures of their deformed pinky fingers. I'm still waiting for my Pulitzer for that story

The making of that story was not easy, as you might imagine. During the media availability dinner, I was able to discretely ask most of the players for pictures of their deformed pinky fingers, which was weird and awkward, but at least the embarrassment factor was limited to me and those individual players. The exception was Driskel, who is a quarterback, Quarterbacks spoke at a podium at the event, so a one-on-one conversation wasn't an option. 

For him, I had no choice but to win a question faceoff against the other reporters in attendance while yelling something to the effect of, "HEY JEFF, CAN I TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR DEFORMED PINKY FINGER?!?" The other reporters in attendance naturally looked at me like I was some sort of hand fetish creepy weirdo. Driskel declined, saying, "That's too weird."

It should come as no surprise that Driskel has a 1-9 career NFL record. Give me the Bengals.

092420Jaguarslogo2020

Jaguars (-3.5) at Titans: This game scares me for Doug Pederson and the Jaguars, as Trevor Lawrence may or may not play, and the 5-11 Titans are at least competent at home (4-4). If the Jags win, they win the division, so they have way more to play for in this game, but I believe that if there's one thing that Mike Vrabel does well, it's get his players to give good effort. I'll take the Jags, I suppose, but I'd be cautious on that one.

051020LionsLogo2020

Vikings at Lions (-3.5): The Lions can be no worse than the 3 seed, but they can clinch the 2 seed if they win and both the Cowboys and Eagles lose. That feels like a deep longshot, but the Lions are playing their starters anyway.

The Vikings aren't eliminated yet, and they can get in if all of the following things happen:

  1. Vikings win
  2. Packers lose
  3. Seahawks lose
  4. One of the Saints or Buccaneers lose

Again, longshot.

Ultimately, I just can't pick a team being quarterbacked by Nick Mullens.

121219Patriotslogo2

Jets at Patriots (-1.5): Bill Belichick has beaten the Jets in 15 (!) straight games. It would almost be fitting if he lost this final game against them, completing his downfall with the Patriots, post-Brady. But I think he gets one last win over the team he has owned over the last quarter century.

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

Buccaneers (-4.5) at Panthers: If the Bucs win, they're NFC South champs. They shouldn't need any more motivation than that.

051020BearsLogo2020

Bears at Packers (-3): The Packers are the chalk pick here, since they'll be in the playoffs with a win. However, this Bears team has played pretty well down the stretch. The coaching staff seems safe from mass firings, but would probably like to leave no doubt on their job statuses with one last win this season. Meanwhile, Justin Fields is playing for his job as the long-term starting quarterback in Chicago, and his teammates reportedly don't want to start over with a rookie next season. 

I kinda like the Bears to play spoiler.

051020CowboysLogo2020

Cowboys (-13) at Commanders: If the Cowboys win, they're in. They have not really played all that well recently, and likely would have lost three straight if officials hadn't handed them a win Week 17 against the Lions. However, in the Commanders they get a wretched 4-12 team that has lost 7 straight and seemingly can't wait to get on a plane to Cabo.

090920RaidersLogo

Broncos at Raiders (-2.5): Who cares?

090920ChargersLogo2020

Chiefs at Chargers (-3.5): The Chiefs are locked into the 3 seed, so they're resting starters and Blaine Gabbert will start.

05102049ersLogo2020

Rams at 49ers (-4): One of the ripple effects of the Eagles losing to the Cardinals last week was that it allowed the 49ers to clinch the 1 seed and rest starters, a big advantage for them heading into the playoffs. 

The Rams clinched a wildcard berth, though it remains to be seen whether they'll be the 6 seed or the 7 seed. Neither seed is obviously better than the other, so they too will be resting starters. 

This is basically a preseason game.

051020EaglesLogo2020

Eagles (-5.5) at Giants: The Eagles can still win the NFC East with a win over the Giants and a Cowboys loss. That's a longshot. This game for the Eagles is more about trying to right the ship before the start of the playoffs than it is about any hopes of winning the division. And so, they'll play their starters.

In Week 16 against the Giants, the Eagles probably would have won in a blowout if not for a Dallas Goedert slip that led to a Giants pick-six and a weird special teams play in which Olamide Zaccheaus jacked up Boston Scott, eventually leading to an easy Giants TD. They won anyway, but it was closer than it should have been. 

It's hard to feel confident in any way about this Eagles team at the moment, but the Giants have almost nothing going for them whatsoever. The Eagles should win. To be determined if it's hope-inspiring in any way. (I doubt it.)

051020seahawksLogo2020

Seahawks (-2.5) at Cardinals: I'm sure that beating the Eagles Week 17 felt good for the Cardinals, but that was a very costly win as it knocked them down the draft order several spots. If they had lost, they'd currently be second in the draft order. Instead, they're fourth. 

If they intended on replacing Kyler Murray with a rookie quarterback, that'll now be more difficult to do in the draft, and if they intended on sticking with Murray they will have missed out on a chance to acquire a king's ransom for the second overall pick. If they win again, they could conceivably fall all the way down to seventh in the draft order. I'm betting on them tanking here.

The Seahawks can still get in with a win and a Packers loss, which is the same setup they faced Week 18 a year ago.

090920BillsLogo2020

Bills (-2.5) at Dolphins: This is the main event of the Week 18 slate of games, and it's for the AFC East title. The Dolphins are already in the playoffs, while the Bills have not yet clinched. 

The Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL from December on, as they have roared back from the brink of elimination and now look like they might be a big problem in the AFC playoffs. 

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are 1-4 against teams with winning records and they'll be without starters Jaelen Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, and Connor Williams. They could also be without WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Raheem Mostert, and LB Jerome Baker, who are all listed as questionable.

MORE EAGLES: 5 things the Eagles need to do in their regular season finale vs. the Giants

• Picks against the spread: Texans (-1), Saints (-3), Bears (+3), Seahawks (-3), Bills (-2.5).

• Eagles picks (straight up): 11-5
• Eagles picks (ATS): 5-9-2

• 2023 season, straight up: 159-99 (0.616)
• 2023 season, ATS: 41-43-6 (0.489) 😱
• 2022 season, straight up: 176-107-2 (0.621)
• 2022 season, ATS: 50-50 (0.500) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 9 years, ATS: 386-334-19 (0.535)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL picks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Suspect identified in fatal stabbing of Upper Darby High School student
Michael Garr Upper Darby

Sponsored

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

Adult Health

The best way to keep your New Year's resolutions? Set smaller, specific goals
New Year's Resolutions Running

TV

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter advances to 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' finals
lisa ann walter celebrity jeopardy

Eagles

Six Eagles players named to the 2024 Pro Bowl
102423AJBrown

Food & Drink

Alcohol-free festival for the sober-curious comes to Philly this month
Dry Vibes Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved