Week 2 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

• Saints at Cowboys: Duh.

• Giants at Commanders: Both the Giants at Commanders are highly likely to be non-factors in the NFC East this season. It's going to be a two-horse race between the Eagles and Cowboys. So then the next question is... Which of the Giants or Commanders could benefit more from having a super high pick in the 2025 draft? In my opinion, it's the Giants, who still don't have a quarterback, while the Commanders drafted theirs in April. Hence, it's better if the Giants win this game and hurt their chances of landing a top 3 pick.

Also, from the Eagles' perspective, it's best if the Giants stick with the woefully inept Joe Schoen as their GM, so it's best if their 2024 season isn't a complete disaster from start to finish.



NFC vs. NFC

• 49ers at Vikings: The Niners remain the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, so the more losses they suffer, the better it is for every other team in the conference.



• Buccaneers at Lions: The Lions are also right in the mix among the NFC Super Bowl contenders.

• Rams at Cardinals: Personally, I don't view the Rams as serious Super Bowl contenders, but they're certainly higher on the totem pole than the Cardinals, so a Rams loss is more ideal in that sense. However, it's probably best for the Eagles if the Rams and Seahawks can challenge the Niners in the NFC West.



NFC vs. AFC

• Colts at Packers: The Packers were a highly dangerous team in the playoffs last season, so it's ideal if they lose a lot of games while Jordan Love recovers from his knee injury, so the Eagles wouldn't have to worry about them in January.

• Seahawks at Patriots: Again, can some other NFC West team challenge the Niners?



• Bears at Texans: The Bears are exactly the type of team you want to face in the playoffs, with a rookie quarterback, and average players in the trenches.

• Chargers at Panthers: The Panthers are strong contenders for the No. 1 overall pick. Better them than the Giants.



For future reference

The following bolded teams play the Eagles this season, so they're just worth keeping an eye on:

Browns at Jaguars Bengals at Chiefs Raiders at Ravens Steelers at Broncos

The Eagles play the Browns Week 6, the Bengals Week 8, the Jaguars Week 9, the Ravens Week 13, and the Steelers Week 15.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

Jets at Titans

The Jets would be relevant to the Eagles if Haason Reddick were playing, because he has to hit certain benchmarks for the third-round pick the Jets traded to the Eagles to become a second-round pick. But he's not.

