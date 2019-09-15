More Sports:

September 15, 2019

Week 2 non-Eagles rooting guide

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091419DakPrescott Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 2 of "The Cowboys haven't played anyone good yet."

In past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC East. Ever since they won their first Super Bowl, and now that they are consistently contenders to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, it's perhaps worth keeping tabs on the conference, as opposed to just the division.

And so, each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule, and yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious.

• Cowboys at Washington: Very clearly, the Eagles' biggest threat in the NFC East is the Cowboys, with the Giants and Washington team trailing far behind. Any losses for the Cowboys are ideal.

Saints at Rams: I think that with this matchup, the Eagles have proven that they have the Rams' number, while they struggle with the Saints. Therefore, the more the Saints lose, the better.

• Seahawks at Steelers: Clearly a Steelers win is more ideal here, as the Seahawks remain a thorn in the Eagles side.

• Bears at Broncos: (Almost) any AFC win over an NFC team is ideal, unless the NFC team needs wins to screw up their own draft position. Here, the Bears are contenders and an 0-2 start for them would help the Eagles. 

• Vikings at Packers: The Vikings are a fringe contender in the NFC, while the Packers have a great QB but are otherwise a rudderless franchise at the moment. Root for the Packers to get to 2-0 over the Vikings.

49ers at Bengals: If the crappy Niners somehow snuck into the playoffs, that would be a good thing for the Eagles.

• Chargers at Lions: Uh, not to be repetitive, but if the crappy Lions somehow snuck into the playoffs, that would be a good thing for the Eagles.

• Bills at Giants: The Giants aren't going anywhere, and it's better for the Eagles if they don't end up with a top five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Irrelevant to the Eagles:

  1. Colts at Titans
  2. Patri*ts at Dolphins
  3. Cardinals at Ravens
  4. Jaguars at Texans
  5. Chiefs at Raiders
  6. Browns at Jets

MORE: Mailbag: Should Eagles trade for Dolphins CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Non-Eagles rooting guide

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Police

Former officers: Openly racist Montgomery County police chief, deputy rule by intimidation
Keith and Sandy Youse

Eagles

Week 2 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Falcons
Cox-Freeman_091419_usat

Addiction

Trump administration to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Trump to ban flavored e-cigarettes

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade for Dolphins CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick?
091319MinkahFitzpatrick

Television

'American Pickers' coming to Pennsylvania, New Jersey in November
071215_AmericanPickers

Weekend

8 things to do this weekend in Philadelphia
Burger Brawl moving to Navy Yard for 2019

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved