Week 6 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Giants

Coming into the 2018 NFL season, you would've been hard-pressed to find anyone who thought the defending Super Bowl champions would be 2-3 heading into their first division game of the season against the Giants on Thursday night, especially if you said that the Eagles would have Carson Wentz back for three of those games.

But here we are.

Now, the Eagles need a win to pull themselves back to .500 on the season — or risk falling into last place in the NFC East.

We've broken down the injuries, pointed out the key matchups to watch and offered our own predictions for this one. Now, as we do every week, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Thursday night's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: For the second week in a row, four out of five picked the Eagles. The lone exception? This guy right here. Here's part of what I wrote in explaining my 27-26 Giants' win:



After saying a I didn't have a good feeling about the Vikings game, I still picked the Birds to win. Talk about a Super Bowl hangover. This isn't the same team, and shouldn't be treated as such. They lack depth in areas where they seemed to have plenty last year, and not even the return of their franchise quarterback has been able to spark an offense that was among the most dangerous in the league last year. On the defensive side of the ball, there's liabilities in the secondary and Thursday night could be a long one, especially with a potential Jalen Mills-Odell Beckham Jr. matchup. The Eagles have allowed a 100-yard receiver in four of their first five games — and that's not even counting all the yards Mills has allowed via pass interference penalties. It also seems like Jim Schwartz's unit has totally forgotten how to create turnovers, something they were so good at last year, especially in big moments.

• ESPN staff: It's still early, as just three of their national experts have offered up picks so far, with two of them taking the Birds to win.

• CBSSports.com staff: Just six of their eight experts have made picks so far, but five of them are picking the Giants to win on TNF, including Pete Prisco, who predicts a 27-21 win for New York.