Weekend roundup: Ghostly Circus, new brewery opening and more events

Made it through another work week and it's time to start making plans for your days off. Below is a guide to some of the top things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, including a graveyard performance and a new brewery opening.

It's back! The Ghostly Circus at Laurel Hill Cemetery will take place both Friday and Saturday night.

Among the tombs, performers will put on a wild show using fire, live music and aerial stunts.

Twelve restaurants are participating in Chestnut Hill's Restaurant Week, which begins Sunday. Make plans to dine out at one of the neighborhood's most popular spots, like Mica, Iron Hill or Paris Bistro.

Get a front row seat to "shooting stars" at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education. The watch party will include a campfire, s'mores and the opportunity to use a telescope.

Looking for a new watering hole to check out? Head to Punch Buggy Brewing Co. in Olde Kensington for the grand opening this weekend.

Take a tour of the small space, grab a fancy grilled cheese and try the beer.

This Saturday, do some shopping at the Delaware River waterfront. Pick up some produce from the farmers market then browse Phila Flea Market for vintage finds.

