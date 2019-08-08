More Events:

August 08, 2019

Weekend roundup: Ghostly Circus, new brewery opening and more events

Check out what's happening Aug. 9-11 in Philadelphia

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cassandra Angelucci and Laura Rennegade perform with fire fans at The Ghostly Circus: Dante's Inferno.

Made it through another work week and it's time to start making plans for your days off. Below is a guide to some of the top things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, including a graveyard performance and a new brewery opening. 

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances

It's back! The Ghostly Circus at Laurel Hill Cemetery will take place both Friday and Saturday night.

Among the tombs, performers will put on a wild show using fire, live music and aerial stunts.

Chestnut Hill hosting Restaurant Week in August

Twelve restaurants are participating in Chestnut Hill's Restaurant Week, which begins Sunday. Make plans to dine out at one of the neighborhood's most popular spots, like Mica, Iron Hill or Paris Bistro.

Watch the Perseid meteor shower at the Schuylkill Center this weekend

Get a front row seat to "shooting stars" at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education. The watch party will include a campfire, s'mores and the opportunity to use a telescope.

Punch Buggy Brewing Co. is new place to find craft brews in Philadelphia

Looking for a new watering hole to check out? Head to Punch Buggy Brewing Co. in Olde Kensington for the grand opening this weekend.

Take a tour of the small space, grab a fancy grilled cheese and try the beer.

Phila Flea Market to join Food Trust's Market at Cherry Street Pier

This Saturday, do some shopping at the Delaware River waterfront. Pick up some produce from the farmers market then browse Phila Flea Market for vintage finds.

