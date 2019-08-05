More Events:

August 05, 2019

Watch the Perseid meteor shower at the Schuylkill Center this weekend

You don't need any special equipment to see the shooting stars

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Meteors
Perseid meteor shower Photo by Neale LaSalle/ from Pexels Copy

Watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend.

According to NASA, the Perseids are considered the best meteor shower of the year. 

This weekend, on both Friday and Saturday night, the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education is hosting a get together for those who want to watch the "shooting stars."

Stargazers can gather 'round the campfire to enjoy s'mores, use a telescope to see the moon and stars up close and locate constellations using star maps.

Space is limited, so if you want to attend the special event get a ticket sooner rather than later. The price is $15, or $10 for Schuylkill Center members.

On both nights, the meteor shower watch party will kick off at 8 p.m.

Shooting Stars & S'mores

Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10
8-10 p.m. | $15 per person
The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education
8480 Hagys Mill Road, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

