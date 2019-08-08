More Events:

Phila Flea Market to join Food Trust's Market at Cherry Street Pier

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Markets
Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Blvd.

The Food Trust's Market at Cherry Street Pier started this July, bringing a lineup of food vendors and independent retailers to the waterfront space on Saturdays.

Now, it's been announced, Phila Flea Markets will join the farmers market on select dates. Shoppers will be able to pick up fresh and affordable produce, as well as browse vendors selling antiques, collectibles and other vintage finds.

RELATED: Schedule for Clover Market's 2019 fall season announced

The dates the flea market will be at Cherry Street Pier:

• Saturday, Aug. 10
• Saturday, Aug. 17
• Saturday, Sept. 14
• Saturday, Sept. 28
• Saturday, Oct. 26
• Saturday, Nov. 2
• Saturday, Nov. 9

Philadelphia Flea Markets organizes large indoor and outdoor flea markets throughout Philly's many neighborhoods. Other places it will pop up this year can be viewed here.

As for The Food Trust's Market is will take place through Nov. 16. Shoppers can stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

