More Events:

May 02, 2019

This weekend: South Street Spring Festival, Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby

Saturday and Sunday are filled with festivals and parties

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Maifest at the South Street Spring Festival Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Maifest by Brauhaus Schmitz will take over the 700 block of South Street during the 2019 South Street Spring Festival.

You're going to have a fun weekend, guaranteed, because there are so many festivals and parties happening in Philly Saturday and Sunday.

There are festivals for those who like to eat, and those who like to drink, and parties to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby. 

Check out our top picks for things to do Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, below:

South Street Spring Festival is a giant, all-day block party

More than 20 bands will perform on three stages, while restaurants and food trucks serve food and drink in the streets, and a huge selection of vendors sell handmade items and other goods.

Also, look for the huge Maypole at the 700 block of South Street, where there will be authentic German food, liters of beer, flower crown making, German dancers and live music.

Spend Saturday in Port Richmond at an all-day pierogi festival

Eateries across the city will serve the Polish dumplings at Campbell Square. At the event there will be music, a Polish dance performance, shopping and activities for kids, too.

Where to watch the 145th Kentucky Derby in Philadelphia

Sip on Mint Julep cocktails Saturday while cheering on your favorite horse at one of these festive parties. The race is scheduled to go off at 6:50 p.m.

Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia

Sunday is Cinco de Mayo and Philly plans on celebrating. There are block parties, margarita specials and more.

RELATED: Tips for running in the rain to remember for Sunday's Broad Street Run

Bold Women & Beer Festival is new event happening this May

More than 30 breweries will be pouring samples for attendees. Tickets are still available for the beer fest and all proceeds go to the Pink Boots Society, which assists women in the beer industry.

Don't miss the Science Carnival that closes out the Philadelphia Science Festival

Kids can can check out hands-on experiments, live science shows and a trash can explosion, as well as 150 exhibitors, at the free Science Carnival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Culturefest! at Penn Museum celebrates African and African diaspora culture

The event includes family-friendly activities in the afternoon and a party for adults at night.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Roundup Philadelphia South Philly Pierogies Food & Drink Family-Friendly Kentucky Derby Cinco de Mayo Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Mental Health

City of Philadelphia to host free mental health events throughout May
Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkw

Real Estate

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lists Haddonfield home for sale
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Eagles

Mailbag: Are the Eagles still looking for defensive ends?
050319ChrisLong

Crimes

Three Philly cops arrested in Florida for assault, battery of police
Philly cops arrested Florida

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved