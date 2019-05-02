This weekend: South Street Spring Festival, Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby

You're going to have a fun weekend, guaranteed, because there are so many festivals and parties happening in Philly Saturday and Sunday.

There are festivals for those who like to eat, and those who like to drink, and parties to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby.

Check out our top picks for things to do Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, below:

More than 20 bands will perform on three stages, while restaurants and food trucks serve food and drink in the streets, and a huge selection of vendors sell handmade items and other goods.



Also, look for the huge Maypole at the 700 block of South Street, where there will be authentic German food, liters of beer, flower crown making, German dancers and live music.

Eateries across the city will serve the Polish dumplings at Campbell Square. At the event there will be music, a Polish dance performance, shopping and activities for kids, too.



Sip on Mint Julep cocktails Saturday while cheering on your favorite horse at one of these festive parties. The race is scheduled to go off at 6:50 p.m.

Sunday is Cinco de Mayo and Philly plans on celebrating. There are block parties, margarita specials and more.

More than 30 breweries will be pouring samples for attendees. Tickets are still available for the beer fest and all proceeds go to the Pink Boots Society, which assists women in the beer industry.

Kids can can check out hands-on experiments, live science shows and a trash can explosion, as well as 150 exhibitors, at the free Science Carnival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The event includes family-friendly activities in the afternoon and a party for adults at night.

