Here's everything you need to know about the weight-loss Optavia Diet

There’s seemingly a never-ending list of different diets that are “trending” at any given time, so much so that it can be difficult to keep up.

One such trending diet is the Optavia Diet, which was propelled forth by New Jersey’s Buddy Valastro, the “Cake Boss” who recently dropped 35 pounds on the eating plan.

Many people, including those that keep up with wellness trends, might not be aware of the Optavia Diet, so here’s the scoop:

The Optavia Diet essentially is a meal delivery service that ships low-calorie, nutrient rich meals — which it calls “fuelings” — to your house. But they are disguised as fan-favorites like chili, macaroni and cheese and more.

The catch is that these feedings occur multiple times per day, similar to the weight loss tactic of eating multiple small meals per day to keep you full while shedding pounds.

Participants can opt for three different Optavia plans depending on their needs and goals – which a survey on Optavia's website helps pinpoint. The plans feature a mixture of fuelings, including “lean and green meals” consisting of a protein, vegetables and healthy snacks.

However, there are over 60 different options including shakes, soups, bars and even brownies — all of which include protein and probiotics, according to PureWow.

While calorie restriction is known to help people lose weight, it is generally regarded as a short-term fix, according to Men’s Health. Optavia’s 60 offerings may sound like a lot, but they might grow old over a lifetime.

Of course, that isn’t the only con to the diet.

The monthly cost is high and it generally involves a lot of processed food, according to Very Well Health. Calorie restriction can leave you hungry and the diet can make you feel isolated at mealtimes. Additionally, the Optavia Diet deviates from federal dietary recommendations by severely undercutting daily calorie and macronutrient intakes.

In addition to weight loss, there are some good things about the diet, too. It takes the guesswork out of what to eat, offers social support, and everything is conveniently packaged.

Learn more about the Optavia Diet here.