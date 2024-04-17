More Health:

April 17, 2024

A new job benefit aims to help Philly workers improve their well-being

The city is giving its 26,000 employees access to On the Goga, an online platform that offers stress reduction workshops, boundary-setting techniques, desk yoga classes and other resources

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Healthy Living
Philly City Hall Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The 26,000 city workers in Philadelphia now have access to On the Goga, a corporate wellness platform that offers workshops on stress reduction, healthy recipes, and other resources that encourage healthy lifestyles.

The 26,000 city workers in Philadelphia now have a tool to improve their health and quality of life as a result of a partnership between the city government and a company that offers corporate wellbeing programs.

Workers can access information and classes about lifestyle wellness through a platform called On the Goga, a woman-owned business founded in Philadelphia.

MORE: A Temple Hospital worker needed a kidney transplant. When the call finally came, his colleague performed it

"This is one important part of a larger vision to redefine what it means to invest in the wellbeing of our community, to care for the people who care for our city," On the Goga Founder and CEO Anna Greenwald said. "And we're thrilled to play a part in that vision."

On the Goga has been available to some city employees for about two years. The city expanded access to all workers earlier this month through its Independence Blue Cross Achieve Well-being @Work program. It's an effort to promote healthy lifestyles. 

On the Goga touts its resources as a way to reduce workplace stress, improve employee connections and encourage personal development.

Through its hub, Philly workers may choose from a variety of physical, emotional and community wellbeing resources. They can find information about exercise and nutrition, including recipes, to help improve their physical health. They can access mental health resources, such as expert advice and guided meditations, and communication and boundary-setting techniques.

Workers also may participate in live, virtual workshops focused on individual and corporate wellbeing, with topics ranging from stress response and burnout to desk yoga.

"We want to empower all our employees through health literacy to support better quality of life and health outcomes overall," said Marsha Greene Jones, deputy director for employee benefits with Philadelphia's Office of Human Resources.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Healthy Living Philadelphia Mental Health City Hall Stress

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - man speaking with doctor about heart health

The blueprint for a healthy heart
2023 Broad Street Run file

How to prepare for a 10-mile race

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA seeks to make rides safer, cleaner in 2025 budget proposal
041624 SEPTA budget.max-800x600.jpg

Travel

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!
Limited - Destination Gettysburg Main Image

Health Stories

A Temple Hospital worker needed a kidney transplant. When the call finally came, his colleague performed it
Temple kidney transplant

Music

Library of Congress selects Philly jazz artist's album for preservation
Lee Morgan Library of Congress

Eagles

7 takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's pre-draft press conference
012524HowieRosemanNickSirianni

Entertainment

Dilworth Park's roller rink reopens Friday
Dilworth Park Roller Rink

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved