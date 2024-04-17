A new job benefit aims to help Philly workers improve their well-being

The 26,000 city workers in Philadelphia now have a tool to improve their health and quality of life as a result of a partnership between the city government and a company that offers corporate wellbeing programs.

Workers can access information and classes about lifestyle wellness through a platform called On the Goga, a woman-owned business founded in Philadelphia.

"This is one important part of a larger vision to redefine what it means to invest in the wellbeing of our community, to care for the people who care for our city," On the Goga Founder and CEO Anna Greenwald said. "And we're thrilled to play a part in that vision."

On the Goga has been available to some city employees for about two years. The city expanded access to all workers earlier this month through its Independence Blue Cross Achieve Well-being @Work program. It's an effort to promote healthy lifestyles.

On the Goga touts its resources as a way to reduce workplace stress, improve employee connections and encourage personal development.



Through its hub, Philly workers may choose from a variety of physical, emotional and community wellbeing resources. They can find information about exercise and nutrition, including recipes, to help improve their physical health. They can access mental health resources, such as expert advice and guided meditations, and communication and boundary-setting techniques.

Workers also may participate in live, virtual workshops focused on individual and corporate wellbeing, with topics ranging from stress response and burnout to desk yoga.

"We want to empower all our employees through health literacy to support better quality of life and health outcomes overall," said Marsha Greene Jones, deputy director for employee benefits with Philadelphia's Office of Human Resources.