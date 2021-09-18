Wells Fargo Center parking lots will no longer accept cash

Cash will no longer be accepted at the Wells Fargo Center parking lots starting this weekend.

Officials made the announcement Friday ahead of a packed weekend of events at the venue, including Temple Football and a Philadelphia Eagles game.

Fans can pay with credit cards and digital payment services like Apple Pay and Google Pay in lieu of cash through SP+ Parking Solutions at the Wells Fargo Center lots A-H.

The sports complex parking lots K,M,N outside Lincoln Financial Field and the Phillies lots near Citizen Bank Park will continue to accept cash.

On Saturday, Temple University will play Boston College at noon, and the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The new no-cash policy will be in effect for all sporting events and entertainment events.

The Wells Fargo Center also imposed cashless concessions transactions at its stadium, and fans can also order food from their mobile devices.

This news comes after the venue announced that all event staff working in the arena will be fully vaccinated by Nov. 16. Officials said the majority of the staff is already fully vaccinated.