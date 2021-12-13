New mural collection to enhance West Oak Lane's public art

West Oak Lane is beautifying its streets and buildings thanks in part to a new partnership between Mural Arts Philadelphia and the neighborhood's Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corp.

The organizations are collaborating on a series of murals celebrating the Northwest Philly community and its impacts on the city at large.

The first mural will replace an existing piece on the exterior side wall of the rowhome at 7152 Ogontz Ave., which borders the parking lot to the popular Southern restaurant Relish, according to plans released earlier this month.

The mural will feature work by award-winning photographer Shawn Theodore, whose work "opens broad conversations about the role of the photographer in the shaping of agency and imagery, engages in new forms of storytelling, and impacts the trajectory of the collective Black consciousness," according to Theodore's website.

A graduate of Temple University, Theodore is currently an MFA candidate in Savannah College of Art and Design's photography program. His work has been featured in galleries across Philadelphia and in several museums, including the African American Museum, The Barnes Foundation, and the Mennello Museum of American Art in Orlando, Florida.

Theodore largely is known for his work on what he calls "Afromythology," which combines the history and imaginary future of African American lives. A months-long exhibit of Theodore's work was featured at the Paradigm Gallery in Queen Village earlier this year. Titled "Night Stars," it included his "Afromythology" work as well as a portrait of poet Amanda Gorman, who performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.