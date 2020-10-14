More News:

October 14, 2020

Teen shot three times inside West Philly home, police say

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
teen shot west philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night in West Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 800 block of North 48th Street in West Philadelphia, 6ABC reported. The 15-year-old was shot while standing in the doorway to the living room by a gunman who opened fire after entering the house through an enclosed porch.

A relative also was in the room when the shooting occurred. 

The boy was shot three times – in the chest, right wrist and back, according to NBC10Police did not identify the victim, who was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made.

Philadelphia has seen a wave of gun violence in 2020. 

Shootings are up by 57% compared to the same point last year, according to police statistics. There have been 1,655 shooting victims, an increase of 47%. Homicides are up by 41%. 

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

