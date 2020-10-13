Mother in custody after 5-year-old boy found dead in West Philly bathtub

Philadelphia police placed a 40-year-old woman in custody after her five-year-old son was found dead in a bathtub at their West Philly apartment, authorities said.

According to investigators, the boy's father found the boy face down in the tub with a stab wound to his neck after he came home to the family's apartment on the 4800 block of Pine Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday. The mother was in the bedroom, where she was cutting her wrist, police said.



The child was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

Police took the mother to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police said the woman is in custody.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

