More News:

October 13, 2020

Philly slips further down U.S. News' annual 'Best Places to Live' rankings

Lancaster, Reading and Allentown also included in 2020-2021 list

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Lifestyle Cities
us news best places Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia was among eight Pennsylvania cities included on U.S. News & World Report's annual 'Best Places to Live' list. Philly ranked No. 118.

Philadelphia dropped 16 spots in U.S. News and World Report's latest "Best Places to Live" rankings, falling to No. 118. 

The annual list, published Tuesday, evaluates the most populous U.S. metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects and desirability. The magazine increased its 2020-21 rankings to include 150 cities, up from 125 last year, giving Philly some added competition. 

Philadelphia has slipped in the ranks during the past few years, dropping from No. 77 in 2017 to No. 98 in 2018 to No. 102 last year. Now, it's fallen even lower. 

The cities were evaluated using a 10-point scorecard that considered the following factors: desirability, value, job market, quality of life and net migration. 

Philadelphia received an overall score of 6.2 points. It scored 6.5 in desirability, 6.2 in value, 7.0 in job market, 5.6 in quality of life and 5.7 in net migration. 

Still, U.S. News' analysis was mostly positive, citing the city's sports teams, food culture and various parks, but it also noted the long driving commutes, high poverty rate and cold winters. Here's more:

"Philadelphia offers a unique setting for an eclectic mix of modern lifestyles, mingling both the edgy and the sophisticated. History and art are pervasive in the city proper. Walking through downtown, you'll likely spot murals and mosaics coating the sides of industrial warehouses and ivy climbing the walls of 300-year-old brick buildings. Culture is well-established in Philly, too, as evidenced by the array of art galleries, music venues and theaters."

Several other nearby metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania also made the list, including Lancaster, Reading and Allentown. Here's how they fared:

• No. 51, Harrisburg, 6.7
• No. 67, Lancaster, 6.6
• No. 77, Pittsburgh, 6.5
• No. 96, Reading, 6.3
• No. 106, York, 6.3 
• No. 118, Philadelphia, 6.2 
• No. 119, Allentown, 6.2
• No. 126, Scranton, 6.1 
Trenton, which ranked No. 111 with a score of 6.3, was the only New Jersey metropolitan area on the list. 

U.S. News, a publication known for its consumer advice and rankings, noted the coronavirus pandemic may have impacted this years' ranking by changing what Americans desire in a home.

"After a prolonged period of staying at home, people are taking a critical look at where they live, and many are looking to find a place they can feel happier, afford more or pursue new opportunities," U.S. News real estate editor Devon Thorsby said

COVID-19 may have altered preferences for home size and the number of rooms. 

"The Best Places rankings can help people examine the details they consider important in a larger community as they seek a house with a bigger yard or a spot that makes it easier for the whole family to quarantine safely together," Thorsby added.

The entire list, with a breakdown of each city's scorecard, can be viewed here.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lifestyle Cities Philadelphia Housing Harrisburg U.S. News & World Report Trenton Allentown Lancaster Rankings York Pittsburgh Scranton Reading

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles cannot allow Dak Prescott's injury to set them back long-term
101220DakPrescott

Voting

Another early voting location opens at South Philly school
South Philly Early Voting

Illness

COVID-19 cases climbing again in Philly and Pennsylvania in October
COVIDS-19 Philly October

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6
101220ArthurBlank

Food & Drink

The Commons, a 'virtual food hall,' to debut in Philadelphia
Virtual food hall

Shopping

Thunderbird Salvage celebrating Halloween with Spooky Scary Flea Market
Spooky Scary Flea Market

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved