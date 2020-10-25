Holiday-themed specials highlight new movies, shows coming to Netflix in November

October 25, 2020
With the calendar turning to November, Netflix is officially kicking off the holiday season by rolling out a number of Christmas-themed movies and shows on the streaming platform next month.
One new notable holiday movie coming to Netflix next month is “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” which is described as a “musical holiday special” that will include songs from John Legend.
“Decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once-joyful toymaker finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life,” according to the Netflix film’s description.
The musical, which stars the likes of Forest Whitaker and Keegan-Michael Key, will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 13.
Country music star Dolly Parton will star in a new holiday-themed film called “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” which is scheduled to hit the streaming platform on Nov. 22.
Parton’s movie tells the story of a small town facing tough times around the holiday season after “a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown's land.”
Parton provides the entire soundtrack for the Christmas musical.
Another new notable holiday film on Netflix is “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two”, which stars Kurt Russell reprising his role as Santa Claus.
“Unhappy over her mom’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas,” according to the Netflix movie’s description.
The comedy film, which is set to arrive on the streaming platform on Nov. 25, is a sequel to “The Christmas Chronicles,” which came out on Netflix in 2018.
As new titles arrive to Netflix in November, many will be departing next month too. Some notable films that will be leaving the streaming platform include “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “The Patriot,” “Spaceballs,” and “Sleepless in Seattle.”
60 Days In (Season 5)
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Can You Hear Me? (Season 2)
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire (Season 1)
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Little Monsters
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show (Season 3)
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Voice (Season 2)
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Prospect
Felix Lobrecht: Hope
Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1)
Mother
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love & Anarchy (Season 1)
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Season 1)
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop
Paranormal (Season 1)
Citation
Country Ever After (Season 1)
The Endless Trench
The Late Bloomer
Undercover (Season 2)
A Lion in the House (Limited Series)
Dash & Lily (Season 1)
Trash Truck (Season 1)
A Queen is Born (Season 1)
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1)
The Liberator (Limited Series)
What We Wanted
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends (Season 1)
Ludo
Memories of a Teenager
Prom Night
American Horror Story (Season 9)
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
The Minions of Midas (Limited Series)
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model (Seasons 19 & 20)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Hometown Holiday
Survivor (Season 20 & 28)
The Crown (Season 4)
V for Vendetta
Loving
Whose Streets?
The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4)
We Are The Champions (Season 1)
Bitter Daisies (Season 2)
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Alien Xmas
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Season 1)
If Anything Happens I Love You
Voices of Fire (Season 1)
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Machete Kills
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
Hillbilly Elegy
Notes for My Son
Wonderoos (Season 1)
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender (Season 2)
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Over Christmas (Season 1)
Sugar Rush: Christmas (Season 2)
The Beast
Virgin River (Season 2)
The Uncanny Counter (Season 1)
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
The 2nd
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
100% Hotter (Season 1)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
Fun with Dick & Jane
Get Shorty (Season 1)
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven (Seasons 1-5)
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
Set Up
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Sylvanian Families (Season 1)
The Firm
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Interview
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Patriot
The Silence of the Lambs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Julius Jr. (Seasons 1-2)
Que Pena tu Serie (Season 1)
Death House
Nobel (Season 1)
Into the Forest
Krisha
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Fit for Fashion (Season 1)
Green Room
Brown Nation (Season 1)
Chuck Chicken (Season 1)
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States (Season 1)
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Sour Grapes
End of Watch
Bushwick
Shot Caller
The Lincoln Lawyer
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.