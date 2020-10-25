Holiday-themed specials highlight new movies, shows coming to Netflix in November

With the calendar turning to November, Netflix is officially kicking off the holiday season by rolling out a number of Christmas-themed movies and shows on the streaming platform next month.

One new notable holiday movie coming to Netflix next month is “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” which is described as a “musical holiday special” that will include songs from John Legend.

“Decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once-joyful toymaker finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life,” according to the Netflix film’s description.

The musical, which stars the likes of Forest Whitaker and Keegan-Michael Key, will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 13.

Country music star Dolly Parton will star in a new holiday-themed film called “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” which is scheduled to hit the streaming platform on Nov. 22.

Parton’s movie tells the story of a small town facing tough times around the holiday season after “a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown's land.”

Parton provides the entire soundtrack for the Christmas musical.

Another new notable holiday film on Netflix is “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two”, which stars Kurt Russell reprising his role as Santa Claus.

“Unhappy over her mom’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas,” according to the Netflix movie’s description.

The comedy film, which is set to arrive on the streaming platform on Nov. 25, is a sequel to “The Christmas Chronicles,” which came out on Netflix in 2018.

As new titles arrive to Netflix in November, many will be departing next month too. Some notable films that will be leaving the streaming platform include “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “The Patriot,” “Spaceballs,” and “Sleepless in Seattle.”

These are the movies and shows coming to Netflix in November:

Nov. 1

60 Days In (Season 5)

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Can You Hear Me? (Season 2)

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire (Season 1)

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Little Monsters

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show (Season 3)

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Voice (Season 2)

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hope

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1)

Mother

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love & Anarchy (Season 1)

Nov. 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Season 1)

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal (Season 1)

Nov. 6

Citation

Country Ever After (Season 1)

The Endless Trench

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9

Undercover (Season 2)

Nov. 10

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

Dash & Lily (Season 1)

Trash Truck (Season 1)

Nov. 11

A Queen is Born (Season 1)

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1)

The Liberator (Limited Series)

What We Wanted

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Ludo

Memories of a Teenager

Prom Night

Nov. 13

American Horror Story (Season 9)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series)

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model (Seasons 19 & 20)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Hometown Holiday

Survivor (Season 20 & 28)

The Crown (Season 4)

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4)

We Are The Champions (Season 1)

Nov. 18

Bitter Daisies (Season 2)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Season 1)

If Anything Happens I Love You

Voices of Fire (Season 1)

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Hillbilly Elegy

Notes for My Son

Wonderoos (Season 1)

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Great Pretender (Season 2)

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Over Christmas (Season 1)

Sugar Rush: Christmas (Season 2)

The Beast

Virgin River (Season 2)

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter (Season 1)

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30

The 2nd

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

These are the movies and shows leaving Netflix in November:

Nov. 1

100% Hotter (Season 1)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get Shorty (Season 1)

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven (Seasons 1-5)

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

Set Up

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Sylvanian Families (Season 1)

The Firm

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Interview

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Patriot

The Silence of the Lambs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

Nov. 2

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Nov. 3

Julius Jr. (Seasons 1-2)

Nov. 4

Que Pena tu Serie (Season 1)

Nov. 5

Death House

Nov. 6

Nobel (Season 1)

Nov. 7

Into the Forest

Krisha

Nov. 8

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Nov. 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Nov. 11

Fit for Fashion (Season 1)

Nov. 12

Green Room

Nov. 15

Brown Nation (Season 1)

Chuck Chicken (Season 1)

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States (Season 1)

Nov. 16

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Nov. 17

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Nov. 18

Sour Grapes

Nov. 23

End of Watch

Nov. 24

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Nov. 27

The Lincoln Lawyer

Nov. 28