What’s the best type of milk for gut health?

Milk comes in so many varieties these days – from cow's milk to oat milk to hemp milk – I thought it would be helpful to look at their nutritional aspects – and their impact on gut health.

We'll start with the most popular variety, but focus more on the alternatives:

1. Cow’s milk

AKA dairy milk, comes from the mammary glands of a cow. It’s high in protein, calcium and vitamin B12.

2. Soy milk

Made from soybeans and filtered water. A typical 8-ounce glass is about 80 calories and 7 grams of protein. It’s a good source of B12 and isoflavones and is typically fortified with calcium and vitamin D. It’s also lactose-free/dairy-free.

3. Almond milk

Made from ground almonds and filtered water. It’s low in calories (as long as it’s unsweetened) and protein. It’s typically fortified with calcium/vitamin D and is a good source of vitamin A/E. It’s lactose-free/dairy-free but would not work for people with nut allergies. But it does typically include thickeners, including carrageenan, which often causes gastrointestinal distress.

4. Oat milk

Made by soaking, blending and straining steel cut or rolled oats. Allergen friendly: lactose/dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free and typically gluten-free (if made with gluten-free oats). One 8-ounce cup typically contains 120 calories, 3 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. It’s a good source of B vitamins but needs to be fortified with calcium/vitamin D. But it is higher in calories/carbs without the added protein boost.

Liz McMahon, R.D.N.

5. Coconut milk

Made from water and the white flesh of coconuts. Coconut milk is a rich source of manganese and an adequate source of phosphorus, iron, and magnesium.

6. Rice milk

Rice milk is mostly made from brown rice and commonly unsweetened. The sweetness in most varieties is a result of a natural enzymatic process that transforms carbohydrates into sugars, especially glucose. Though some may contain additional sugars. It contains more carbohydrates than cow's milk, but lacks significant amounts of calcium, protein, cholesterol or lactose.

7. Hemp milk

This plant milk is made from hemp seeds soaked and ground in water. The result resembles milk in color, texture, and flavor. Plain hemp milk may contain sweeteners and/or flavorings. A 3.4-ounce glass of milk contains 46 calories from 3 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fat and 2 grams of protein. It contains no significant amount of micronutrients.

Liz McMahon, a Philadelphia-based registered dietitian nutritionist who works for a city hospital, writes a monthly column for PhillyVoice with a focus on gut health. She offers virtual nutrition counseling at her website, www.lizmcmahonnutrition.com.