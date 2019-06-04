More Health:

June 04, 2019

What’s the best type of milk for gut health?

Here's the lowdown on everything from cow's milk to hemp milk

By Liz McMahon
Healthy Eating Gut Health
Milk Beans 06032019 Photo by rawpixel.com/from Pexels

.

Milk comes in so many varieties these days – from cow's milk to oat milk to hemp milk – I thought it would be helpful to look at their nutritional aspects – and their impact on gut health.

We'll start with the most popular variety, but focus more on the alternatives:

1. Cow’s milk

AKA dairy milk, comes from the mammary glands of a cow. It’s high in protein, calcium and vitamin B12.

MORE HEALTH: FDA tests show substantial levels of PFAS in some foods

2. Soy milk

Made from soybeans and filtered water. A typical 8-ounce glass is about 80 calories and 7 grams of protein. It’s a good source of B12 and isoflavones and is typically fortified with calcium and vitamin D. It’s also lactose-free/dairy-free.

3. Almond milk

Made from ground almonds and filtered water. It’s low in calories (as long as it’s unsweetened) and protein. It’s typically fortified with calcium/vitamin D and is a good source of vitamin A/E. It’s lactose-free/dairy-free but would not work for people with nut allergies. But it does typically include thickeners, including carrageenan, which often causes gastrointestinal distress.

4. Oat milk

Made by soaking, blending and straining steel cut or rolled oats. Allergen friendly: lactose/dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free and typically gluten-free (if made with gluten-free oats). One 8-ounce cup typically contains 120 calories, 3 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. It’s a good source of B vitamins but needs to be fortified with calcium/vitamin D. But it is higher in calories/carbs without the added protein boost.

01282019_Liz_McMahon_220_header

Liz McMahon, R.D.N.

5. Coconut milk

Made from water and the white flesh of coconuts. Coconut milk is a rich source of manganese and an adequate source of phosphorus, iron, and magnesium. 

6. Rice milk

Rice milk is mostly made from brown rice and commonly unsweetened. The sweetness in most varieties is a result of a natural enzymatic process that transforms carbohydrates into sugars, especially glucose. Though some may contain additional sugars. It contains more carbohydrates than cow's milk, but lacks significant amounts of calcium, protein, cholesterol or lactose.

7. Hemp milk

This plant milk is made from hemp seeds soaked and ground in water. The result resembles milk in color, texture, and flavor. Plain hemp milk may contain sweeteners and/or flavorings. A 3.4-ounce glass of milk contains 46 calories from 3 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fat and 2 grams of protein. It contains no significant amount of micronutrients.

Liz McMahon, a Philadelphia-based registered dietitian nutritionist who works for a city hospital, writes a monthly column for PhillyVoice with a focus on gut health. She offers virtual nutrition counseling at her website, www.lizmcmahonnutrition.com.

Liz McMahon

Read more Healthy Eating Gut Health Philadelphia Nutrition Milk

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will Bryson Stott be great? You never know with Phillies prospects
Bryson-Stott-Phillies-UNLV_060419_USAT

Odd News

Who is throwing bottles filled with pee at couple's Philly home?
Pee Bottle

Bars

Esquire names Hop Sing Laundromat one of America's best 2019 bars
Carroll - Fall Cocktails Hop Sing Laundromat

Eagles

Eagles OTA observations: Obligatory reminder that Carson Wentz is really, really good
Carroll - Carson Wentz Eagles Stock

Firefighters

Philadelphia firefighter dies during Cape May triathlon
Cape May Triathlon

Women's Health

This common dietary supplement ingredient has been tied to higher risk of miscarriage
Vinpocetine 06042019

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved