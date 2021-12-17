More Culture:

December 17, 2021

Three planets will be visible with the final full moon of the year

Venus, Saturn and Jupiter will form a straight line in the southwest sky for about two hours Saturday

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Moon
Full Cold Moon December 2021 SOPA Images/Sipa USA

December's Cold Moon will reach its fullest phase at about 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. It will sit in the sky for over 14 hours, making it the longest full moon of the year.

The last full moon of the year, a trio of planets and a number of star constellations will be on display in the sky this weekend.

December's full moon, called the Cold Moon, will reach its fullest phase at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The full moon will begin to rise in the northeast sky at around 4:10 p.m. Saturday, roughly 30 minutes before sunset. The moon will set at about 6:55 a.m. Sunday.

All said, the moon will sit high above the horizon for more than 14 hours, making it the longest full moon of 2021, according to NASA.

The moon earns its name, understandably so, from the cold weather that takes hold at this time of year in the Northern Hemisphere. It is sometimes referred to as the Long Night Moon given its proximity to the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

December's Cold Moon is considered a micro-moon, meaning that it is at its farthest point from Earth, about 252,000 miles from the planet. A full moon occurs when the celestial sphere is exactly opposite Earth from the sun.

Venus, Saturn and Jupiter will also be visible to the naked-eye starting at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The three planets will roughly form a straight line from the southwest to the south going up at about a 45-degree angle relative to the horizon, according to Space.com.

Jupiter will be the furthest from the horizon at about 30 degrees above it, while Venus will be closest at about 10 degrees over the horizon. Venus is so bright that it can still be seen even in light-polluted skies.

The trio of planets will be visible for about two hours Saturday before they begin to set. Venus will set at around 6:40 p.m., followed by Saturn at 7:50 p.m. and Jupiter at 9:20 p.m.

Several winter star constellations will also be prominently visible this Saturday night. Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, and Orion can be seen above the horizon at about 8 p.m. 

Other constellations will become visible later in the night, but they could be more difficult to see from a light-polluted area. By 11:30 p.m., Leo will be visible above the horizon, while Orion, Canis Major and Canis Minor will form a triangle of bright stars high up in the south-southeast sky.

The weather for Saturday night could dampen the astronomical fun. Rain and clouds are currently forecasted for the Philadelphia region, according to the National Weather Service.

This weekend's full moon, planet and star-filled sky will come on the heels of the geminid meteor shower that was visible across the region earlier this week.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nature Moon Philadelphia Space Stars Sky Planets Astronomy

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Purchased - Xray of lungs

More non-smokers — especially women — are getting lung cancer. Penn Medicine leads the charge to treat them early.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Why can't Gardner Minshew be the Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback?
121721GardnerMinshew

Sponsored

In Philadelphia, overdose deaths affect everyone. These harm reduction organizations can help.
Limited - Next Distro Header

Education

After TikTok threat, Philly public schools and suburban districts warn parents, increase security
tiktok school threat

Men's Health

Gratitude provides a pathway to better health and well-being
Grandfather Grandson Gratitude

Streaming

Documentary goes inside the infamous $400K GoFundMe scam that was hatched on a Philly roadside
GoFundMe Scam Hulu Documentary

Food & Drink

Reservations for Center City Restaurant Week are now open
Restaurant Week 2022

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved