Who did each of the Eagles' rookie draft picks pattern their games after?

Each of the Philadelphia Eagles' five drafted rookies spoke to reporters on Friday, and I was that annoying guy who asked each player the same question (the one in the headline). Here's what they said.

DT Jordan Davis

"I used to look at Fletch when I was little. Fletch been playing since I started paying attention to football. It’s definitely nice to be in the same locker room as him, and get knowledge. I know I’ll be in good hands. I’m not really one for comparisons because everyone is different, but I try to bring a little influence from time to time and add a little knowledge to my book."

C Cam Jurgens

"I was such a big Husker fan. I kind of watched all the positions. For centers specifically in the NFL, Jason Kelce was a big one that I watched, Mitch Morse, so a lot of those athletic guys who can get out and move."



LB Nakobe Dean

"I don’t feel like I compare myself to nobody. The people that I do watch – I’m a fan of football, so I do watch football, I do watch linebackers – but the people that I do watch I try to take little bits and pieces of each of their games that I like. Like if I see pass rush move or the way somebody took on a block or a technique they used in coverage, I’ll take that and try to put it in my game and see if it works or not.

"I feel like the most recent guys I’ve watched are probably Roquan Smith, Zach Cunningham, the way he comes downhill, Darius Leonard the way he attacks the ball, Eric Kendricks in zone coverage, the way he attacks the ball in the air."

LB Kyron Johnson

"One of the players that’s here now, Haason Reddick. I watched him, Von Miller. I used to watch J.J. Watt, Tyus Bowser. I used to watch a lot of edge rushers. I try to keep it to a minimum how many players I watch, but I like to see the types of moves that they do. I like to see their get-offs. I like to see what’s their game style, like how do they attack offensive linemen."

TE Grant Calcaterra

"As a kid I watched a lot of Zach Ertz, to be honest. I feel like he and I have similar body types. Not huge guys, skilled in the passing game, skilled in the blocking game, a guy that I watched a lot growing up, so it’s ironic that I’m here now."

