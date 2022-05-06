A look at the Eagles' rookie salary cap numbers, and the money needed to sign them

One of the better changes that came out of the NFL's 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement was the pre-determined salary cap numbers of all rookie draft picks, which was designed to nearly eliminate rookie holdouts. It has succeeded.

Before the 2022 NFL Draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1, which became Travon Walker, to pick No. 262, Brock Purdy. Below are the Eagles' estimated rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com.



We'll also use this page as something of a rookie signing tracker, checking off each player who has signed, as it happens.

Player 2022 2023 2024 2025 Jordan Davis ✔ $3,515,766 $4,394,708 $5,273,650 $6,152,592 Cam Jurgens $1,352,592 $1,690,740 $2,028,888 $2,367,036 Nakobe Dean $989,067 $1,236,334 $1,483,601 $1,370,868 Kyron Johnson ✔ $766,784 $931,784 $1,046,784 $1,161,784 Grant Calcaterra ✔ $756,251 $921,251 $1,036,251 $1,151,251





During the 2025 offseason, the Eagles will also have the opportunity to exercise a fifth-year option on Davis for the 2026 season.

Only nerds should bother reading further 🤓

In you add up all the money in the "2022" column, the total estimated rookie pool for the Eagles' draft class is $7,380,460. So will they need roughly $7.4 million in cap space to sign all their rookies? Nah, it doesn't quite work that that. Because the NFL only counts the top 51 earning players on the roster toward the salary cap, only Davis, Jurgens, and Dean will replace players above the "top 51" line of demarcation, so to speak.

As you'll see on OverTheCap's Eagles page, there are a bunch of players at the back end of the top 51 who will count for just under $900,000 against the cap this year. In other words, you would add up the cap numbers for Davis, Jurgens, and Dean, and subtract the cap numbers of the three players just above the 51-man demarcation. That number gives you the extra cap space the Eagles would need to sign their entire slate of draft picks.

I'll save you the work. It's $3,236,008. The Eagles currently have a little over $14 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA public daily salary cap report, so they have more than enough room to sign all of their rookie draft picks without clearing further cap space.



