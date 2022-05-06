More Sports:

May 06, 2022

A look at the Eagles' rookie salary cap numbers, and the money needed to sign them

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
050522GrantCalcaterra Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Grant Calcaterra won't cost much for the Eagles to sign.

One of the better changes that came out of the NFL's 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement was the pre-determined salary cap numbers of all rookie draft picks, which was designed to nearly eliminate rookie holdouts. It has succeeded.

Before the 2022 NFL Draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1, which became Travon Walker, to pick No. 262, Brock Purdy. Below are the Eagles' estimated rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com

We'll also use this page as something of a rookie signing tracker, checking off each player who has signed, as it happens.

Player 2022 2023 2024 2025 
Jordan Davis ✔$3,515,766$4,394,708$5,273,650$6,152,592
 Cam Jurgens $1,352,592  $1,690,740  $2,028,888  $2,367,036 
 Nakobe Dean$989,067 $1,236,334 $1,483,601  $1,370,868 
 Kyron Johnson ✔$766,784 $931,784 $1,046,784 $1,161,784 
 Grant Calcaterra ✔$756,251 $921,251 $1,036,251 $1,151,251 


During the 2025 offseason, the Eagles will also have the opportunity to exercise a fifth-year option on Davis for the 2026 season.

Only nerds should bother reading further 🤓

In you add up all the money in the "2022" column, the total estimated rookie pool for the Eagles' draft class is $7,380,460. So will they need roughly $7.4 million in cap space to sign all their rookies? Nah, it doesn't quite work that that. Because the NFL only counts the top 51 earning players on the roster toward the salary cap, only Davis, Jurgens, and Dean will replace players above the "top 51" line of demarcation, so to speak. 

As you'll see on OverTheCap's Eagles page, there are a bunch of players at the back end of the top 51 who will count for just under $900,000 against the cap this year. In other words, you would add up the cap numbers for Davis, Jurgens, and Dean, and subtract the cap numbers of the three players just above the 51-man demarcation. That number gives you the extra cap space the Eagles would need to sign their entire slate of draft picks. 

I'll save you the work. It's $3,236,008. The Eagles currently have a little over $14 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA public daily salary cap report, so they have more than enough room to sign all of their rookie draft picks without clearing further cap space.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles contracts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

See Opera Philadelphia perform "Rigoletto" this weekend
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Tastykake recruiting Philly residents for training program and production jobs

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Philadelphia parks drop in national ranking due to funding cuts caused by COVID-19 pandemic
Parks Ranking

Sponsored

Philadelphia Ballet to present a trio of evocative ballets this spring
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet Humankind

Children's Health

Obesity's link to type 1 diabetes may be stronger than previously believed
Childhood obesity and type 1 diabetes

Eagles

Eagles quotables: What are the veterans saying after last week's NFL Draft?
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Bucs_011321_usat

TV

Costume on HBO's 'the Gilded Age' inspired by Chester County History Center's antique dress
05 06 2022 Dress Gilded Age HBO.jpg

Food & Drink

Little Fish's Alex Yoon takes over chef in residency program at Volvér on Kimmel Campus
Volver Chefs in Residency

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved