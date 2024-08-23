More Events:

August 23, 2024

Wicked Gluten Free Expo will serve up samples of bread, pretzels and pizza next month in Oaks

Over 100 bakeries, restaurants and food trucks will be at the Sept. 7 event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Gluten Free
Wicked Gluten Free Expo Provided Image/Wicked Gluten Free Expo

The Wicked Gluten Free Expo at the Greater Philadelphia Expo next month will feature samples of calzones, cheesesteaks, pretzels, empanadas and doughnuts.

Gluten-free eaters won't have to worry about any dietary restrictions at a food convention in Oaks next month. 

The Wicked Gluten Free Expo comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 7. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., more than 100 bakeries, restaurants, brands and food trucks, and, for the first time, a pop-up pizzeria, will be giving out samples and spreading knowledge about living a gluten-free lifestyle. 

MORE: Philly Bookstore Crawl and the end of the Oval: Your weekend guide to things to do

Wicked Gluten Free Founder Abby Helman Kelly said she used to follow a similar event that took place in the area. After it ceased operations during the pandemic, she decided to host something herself — though not before asking a friend familiar with the local scene.

"I said, 'Hey, are there any expos happening down there? I don't want to step on any toes.' He said, 'No, I haven't heard a thing.' So I said, 'Okay, we're doing it,'" Helman Kelly said.  

The event will feature samples of calzones, cheesesteaks, pretzels, empanadas, doughnuts and more from vendors across the country. Philly-area companies High Fidelity Baker, SouthHouse, Laine's Gluten Free Bakery, Little Brown Bird Bakery, Dough & CO, Country Hammer Moonshine and Living Smart Granola, among others, will be among the vendors. 

Helman Kelly first launched Wicket Gluten Free as an expo in Connecticut after she cut gluten from her diet in an attempt to clear up eczema. She's now hosted events across the New England area and has additional expos scheduled in Boston and Connecticut. 

"Every year I do this, more and more people are being diagnosed with celiac disease because so many people are undiagnosed. They don't realize they have it," Helman Kelly said. "So every year the audience gets bigger and bigger, and it really is a festival. It's like a celebration because you can come in and you can eat anything you want."

Wicked Gluten Free Expo

Saturday, Sept. 7 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets: $30 for adults, $10 for kids

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave, Oaks

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Gluten Free Philadelphia Bakeries Baked Goods Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Desserts Diet Bread

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA ramps up safety measures for commutes to and from school

SEPTA police school students

Sponsored

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search

Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

Illness

More mosquitoes are testing positive for West Nile virus than is typical for this point in the summer

west nile philly

Social Media

South Jersey influencer hopes to be a 'voice' for hermit crabs

janie groeling hermit crabs

Sixers

Sixers offseason rewind: Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey enter in 2020 as team undergoes massive changes

Doc Rivers 8.21.24

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Philly Bookstore Crawl and the Oval's finale

Weekend guide bookstores

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved