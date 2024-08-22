Philly Bookstore Crawl and the end of the Oval: Your weekend guide to things to do

Despite what TikTok would have you believe, scrolling doesn't actually cure boredom; it increases it. Break out of the algorithm by getting outside in Philadelphia this weekend — even if it's just to step inside a local shop.

The city's bookstores are baiting bookworms to do just that with the returning Philly Bookstore Crawl, a patchwork of freebies, panels and sales at roughly three dozen locations. Brownie's in Old City will also host another comic showcase, courtesy of its new comedy club. But there's stuff to do in the fresh air, too, between the Ukrainian Folk Festival in North Wales, a play in Malcolm X Park and the closing weekend of activities at the Oval.

Bookstores across the region will attempt to lure readers out of their cozy nooks for the second Philly Bookstore Crawl. Over 30 shops in the city and surrounding suburbs will give away books and facilitate author discussions Saturday during business hours. Take advantage of sales at your existing favorite place, or take a sneak peak tour of the new cookbook shop coming to the Italian Market.



The Oval has one final weekend before the summer pop-up shuts down for the year. Parks & Rec is extending the usual hours for the occasion, offering programming from 4-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Activities include a free screening of "Luca" with a drumline preshow, a Now + Then marketplace, balloon making, crafts, quizzo and a closing concert from Snacktime. The Libertee Grounds beer garden will also be open for business.

An upcoming production in Malcolm X Park will time travel back to 1970s Philadelphia. "One Monkey Don't Stop No Show" humorously explores class tensions through the Harrisons, a Black family whose country niece comes to live in the city. Bring your own chair and a suggested donation of $15.

Dancers in embroidered shirts and flower crowns will entertain crowds Sunday at the Ukrainian Folk Festival in North Wales. The cultural showcase draws on the country's traditions, incorporating folk dress, dance, music and food. Troupes and musicians will hit the outdoor stage from 1:45-8:30 p.m., and delicacies ranging from kowbasa (sausage) to holubtsi (cabbage rolls) will be served starting at noon. A $2 cut of every $15 admission will go toward humanitarian aid for war victims in Ukraine.

The upstairs room of an Old City Irish pub recently got a makeover. The second-floor space is now the home of Close Quarters Comedy, a club with monthly showcases. The next show is slated for Saturday at 8 p.m. Featured comics include Cassandra Dee, a former winner of Philly's Phunniest Person, and several regulars at Punchline and Helium. While there is no drink minimum, guests can order drinks downstairs at the bar. Tickets are $20.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.