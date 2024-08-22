More Events:

August 22, 2024

Philly Bookstore Crawl and the end of the Oval: Your weekend guide to things to do

The Ukrainian Folk Festival will also bring traditional dance, music and food to North Wales.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide bookstores Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Shops in Philadelphia and the wider region — like Inkwood Books in Haddonfield, pictured above — will participate in the second Philly Bookstore Crawl.

Despite what TikTok would have you believe, scrolling doesn't actually cure boredom; it increases it. Break out of the algorithm by getting outside in Philadelphia this weekend — even if it's just to step inside a local shop.

The city's bookstores are baiting bookworms to do just that with the returning Philly Bookstore Crawl, a patchwork of freebies, panels and sales at roughly three dozen locations. Brownie's in Old City will also host another comic showcase, courtesy of its new comedy club. But there's stuff to do in the fresh air, too, between the Ukrainian Folk Festival in North Wales, a play in Malcolm X Park and the closing weekend of activities at the Oval.

Meet authors and pick up new books

Bookstores across the region will attempt to lure readers out of their cozy nooks for the second Philly Bookstore Crawl. Over 30 shops in the city and surrounding suburbs will give away books and facilitate author discussions Saturday during business hours. Take advantage of sales at your existing favorite place, or take a sneak peak tour of the new cookbook shop coming to the Italian Market.

Get your last Oval activities in

The Oval has one final weekend before the summer pop-up shuts down for the year. Parks & Rec is extending the usual hours for the occasion, offering programming from 4-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Activities include a free screening of "Luca" with a drumline preshow, a Now + Then marketplace, balloon making, crafts, quizzo and a closing concert from Snacktime. The Libertee Grounds beer garden will also be open for business.

See a '70s-set comedy in Malcolm X Park

An upcoming production in Malcolm X Park will time travel back to 1970s Philadelphia. "One Monkey Don't Stop No Show" humorously explores class tensions through the Harrisons, a Black family whose country niece comes to live in the city. Bring your own chair and a suggested donation of $15.

Eat kowbasa and watch Ukrainian dance

Dancers in embroidered shirts and flower crowns will entertain crowds Sunday at the Ukrainian Folk Festival in North Wales. The cultural showcase draws on the country's traditions, incorporating folk dress, dance, music and food. Troupes and musicians will hit the outdoor stage from 1:45-8:30 p.m., and delicacies ranging from kowbasa (sausage) to holubtsi (cabbage rolls) will be served starting at noon. A $2 cut of every $15 admission will go toward humanitarian aid for war victims in Ukraine.

Check out a new comedy club in Brownie's

The upstairs room of an Old City Irish pub recently got a makeover. The second-floor space is now the home of Close Quarters Comedy, a club with monthly showcases. The next show is slated for Saturday at 8 p.m. Featured comics include Cassandra Dee, a former winner of Philly's Phunniest Person, and several regulars at Punchline and Helium. While there is no drink minimum, guests can order drinks downstairs at the bar. Tickets are $20.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Theater Eakins Oval Festivals Cobbs Creek Bookstores Montgomery County Comedy Books North Wales West Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Test your Jersey Shore IQ with these little known facts about NJ's beach towns
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Temporary repair planned for Jersey Shore bridge

Two Mile Bridge

Sponsored

Paving the Lane to Better Mental Health

LIMITED - lane-johnson-audience.

Depression

Consuming vinegar each day may help your mood, study finds

Vinegar Depression Mood

Movies

Philly native Jaeden Martell fights computers in new 'Y2K' trailer

Y2K trailer

Eagles

What they're saying: Nick Sirianni, Eagles have a lot on the line

Nick-Siriann-Ealges-Patriots-Preseason8.15.24-NFL.jpg

Performances

Philadelphia Orchestra to perform music from M. Night Shyamalan's movies

Shyamalan Philadelphia orchestra

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved