Woman allegedly bit police officer after assaulting boy at Wildwood Crest motel, authorities say

A Philadelphia woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly shoving a 10-year-old boy underwater in a motel pool in Wildwood Crest on Monday and biting the hand of a police officer, authorities said.

Fallan Turner, 43, appeared to be drunk and "out of control" when she allegedly grabbed the boy, swung him and dunked him underwater, police said. When the boy's father attempted to intervene, Turner allegedly jumped on the man's back and touched him inappropriately.

Police said Turner became belligerent when officers arrived at the motel on the 6200 block of Ocean Avenue and spoke with her. During her arrest, Turner allegedly shoved an officer in the face as he placed her in handcuffs, and remained combative when she was taken to police headquarters, where she bit an officer's hand, authorities said. None of the officers had significant injuries.

Turner is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault of law enforcement, resisting arrest, criminal sexual contact, harassment and related offenses. She is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.