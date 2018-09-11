Morey's Piers' Flitzer roller coaster is taking its final ride in Wildwood this month

It’s the end of a very specific era: The Flitzer roller coaster, a family-friendly out-and-back roller coaster down the shore at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, is making its final ride this month after 35 years.

On Sept. 23, the surf-themed coaster on Morey’s Surfside Pier will make its last rounds from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Rides on the Flitzer will be free (one per guest!) for all patrons.

The Flitzer was installed by Zierer, a German roller coaster manufacturer, in 1983, according to Roller Coaster Database. Zierer installed 10 “Flitzer” roller coasters across the United States, including one in Oklahoma.

With the elimination of the Morey’s Piers coaster, the last remaining Flitzer coaster in the country is located on Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

In case you need to jog your memory:





Morey's Piers says the coaster has racked up more than 4 million rides during its 35-year run.

The pier is also hosting an 80s-themed event for the final rides. Guests who are dressed up in 80s attire will be eligible to win a 2019 Morey’s Piers season pass.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.