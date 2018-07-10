Wills for 'Bachelor'!

Hello, fellow trash television consumers. It is I, PhillyVoice's official "Bachelor" correspondent. I intend to use this space to make an official endorsement: Wills Reid for the next season of "The Bachelor."

Wills was eliminated from the "Bachelorette" on Monday night after squaring off with Jason in a group date. With exception to his use of hair product, Jason is a good contestant and better than the other three men left competing for Becca Kufrin's heart.

But it was disappointing nonetheless — Wills seemed genuinely invested in Becca and was one of the few contestants this season who didn't have a checkered past or have the emotional stability of a toddler.

But life goes on for the 29-year-old graphic designer, and looking forward, he would be the ideal candidate for the next season of "The Bachelor." And yes, Wills has already been selected for "Paradise" this summer. But it's not too late for the producers to change their mind, right?