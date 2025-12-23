More Events:

December 23, 2025

Winter break gets a dose of Disney as “Jump In!” hits the ice in Philly

Disney On Ice runs Dec. 26–Jan. 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Disney on Ice Jump In! Provided Courtesy/Feld Entertainment

Disney On Ice presents Jump In!

Winter break gets an extra splash of Disney magic when Disney On Ice presents Jump In! skates into Philadelphia later this month.

The touring production runs Friday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 3, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, with multiple performances scheduled throughout the week. Showtimes include both daytime and evening performances, with times varying by date.

“Jump In!” brings Mickey Mouse and friends to the ice for a fast-paced celebration of Disney and Pixar stories, featuring scenes inspired by titles such as “Frozen,” “Encanto,” “Toy Story,” “Zootopia,” “Moana” and “Inside Out.” The production includes appearances from more than 50 Disney characters, combining figure skating with theatrical sets, colorful costumes and familiar music.

The show also introduces characters from newer releases, including “Inside Out 2” and “Moana 2,” making their Disney On Ice debut. An Olaf-themed preshow tied to holiday traditions is included with each ticket, giving audiences an early start before the main performance begins.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices varying by date and seat location. Additional details, including full showtimes and ticket information, are available through the arena’s website.

Disney on Ice presents Jump In!

Dec. 26 to Jan. 3 (select times)
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

