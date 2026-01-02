More Events:

January 02, 2026

'Winter Wonder' turns Longwood Gardens into a colorful indoor escape this winter

The seasonal showcase runs Jan. 16 through March 22, featuring indoor gardens, tropical plants and glowing nighttime displays.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Indoor Gardens during Winter Wonder Becca Mathias/For Longwood Gardens

Indoor gardens at Longwood Gardens are featured during the Winter Wonder winter season.

Longwood Gardens is offering a seasonal indoor escape this winter with “Winter Wonder,” a showcase that highlights colorful conservatory displays during the coldest months of the year. The experience runs Jan. 16 through March 22, 2026.

“Winter Wonder” centers on Longwood’s indoor gardens, where visitors can explore blooming flowers, tropical plants and large-scale horticultural displays under glass. The indoor focus allows guests to experience vibrant plant life while much of the outdoor landscape remains dormant.

Beginning Feb. 13 through March 8, the seasonal offering expands with “Garden Glow,” an evening experience held Friday through Sunday nights from 5 to 10 p.m. The after-hours event features illuminated displays throughout the gardens, offering a different way to experience the conservatories at night. 

One of the recurring features during "Garden Glow" is “SPARK,” an installation that releases thousands of small, biodegradable lights into the air on select nights.

Timed admission tickets are required. Longwood Gardens is open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Tuesdays.

"Winter Wonder"

Runs. Jan. 16 - March 22
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Rd.
Kennett Square, PA 19348

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

