More Events:

November 21, 2025

Winter Wonderland Festival brings free holiday fun to Camden

Roosevelt Plaza Park hosts an evening of rides, music and a visit from Santa on Dec. 19

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Family-Friendly
Camden Winter Wonderland Provided Courtesy/Camden Community Partnership

Camden’s Winter Wonderland Festival is set to brighten up Roosevelt Plaza Park on Friday, Dec. 19, turning one of the city’s central gathering spots into a cheerful holiday hangout. The free event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and invites families to stop by for a mix of seasonal activities.

Santa will be on hand for meet-and-greets, and the park will feature live Christmas performances throughout the evening. A carousel will run under the lights, one of several attractions families can enjoy together alongside food trucks, performances and community resources.

Organizers designed the festival so families can stroll through the park, stopping for performances, food and rides without any set schedule. All activities are free, making it an easy option for a winter night out.

The event takes place at 520 Market St. in Camden and is open to all. For more information, follow the Camden Community Partnership on social media or visit camdencommunitypartnership.com.

Winter Wonderland Festival

Friday, Dec. 19 from 5-8 p.m.
Roosevelt Plaza Park
520 Market St.
Camden, NJ 08102
Free to attend
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holidays Family-Friendly Sponsored Content Camden Community Partnership

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Wow Christmas Markets

Wow Christmas Markets in New Jersey
Limited - IBEW125Main

IBEW Local 98 celebrates its 125-year anniversary

Just In

Must Read

Government

Trump administration threatens Pa. over driver's licenses 'illegally' issued to immigrant truckers

Truckers PennDOT Trump

Sponsored

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

Addiction

Even smoking a few cigarettes a day drastically increases risk of heart disease

Smoking Heart Disease

TV

Where will 'Task' pick up in its newly renewed second season?

HBO Task Season 2

Holidays

Winter Wonderland Festival brings free holiday fun to Camden

Camden Winter Wonderland

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved