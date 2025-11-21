Winter Wonderland Festival brings free holiday fun to Camden

Camden’s Winter Wonderland Festival is set to brighten up Roosevelt Plaza Park on Friday, Dec. 19, turning one of the city’s central gathering spots into a cheerful holiday hangout. The free event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and invites families to stop by for a mix of seasonal activities.

Santa will be on hand for meet-and-greets, and the park will feature live Christmas performances throughout the evening. A carousel will run under the lights, one of several attractions families can enjoy together alongside food trucks, performances and community resources.

Organizers designed the festival so families can stroll through the park, stopping for performances, food and rides without any set schedule. All activities are free, making it an easy option for a winter night out.

The event takes place at 520 Market St. in Camden and is open to all. For more information, follow the Camden Community Partnership on social media or visit camdencommunitypartnership.com.

Winter Wonderland Festival

Friday, Dec. 19 from 5-8 p.m.

Roosevelt Plaza Park

520 Market St.

Camden, NJ 08102

Free to attend