More Health:

May 26, 2019

Women are less productive than men in colder temperatures, study finds

The study also found that men are less affected by temperature changes than women

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Productivity
Women less productive when cold Source/Amazon

A new study found that women are less productive when the temperatures are too cold for comfort.

If you're a woman and ever felt like you're less productive in a cold office or classroom, you're not alone. "Battle for the Thermostat," a new study published in the journal "Plos One," found that women were generally less productive than men in colder temperatures.

Through a series of cognitive tests, women did worse on mathematics and verbal tasks when the temperature dropped.  The study revealed that women had a harder time submitting their answers in colder temperatures, as well. 

The study examined 543 participants, men and women, as they performed tasks with randomized temperature changes, ranging from 61 degrees to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Women's performances increased by 1.76 percent with every 1.8 degree increase. Women not only performed better but submitted more answers when the temperature was warmer.

The study found that men's performance did decrease in warmer temperatures, but ultimately concluded that it was not statistically significant. The study found that generally men are less affected by a change in temperature.

A 2015 study published in the journal "Nature" found that men's internal temperatures tend to be higher, and, as a result, temperatures in buildings are adjusted based on the metabolic rates of men. The gender-bias found in this study isn't too surprising considering most offices are filled with women complaining of how cold it can be, while men tend to show less concern.  

"Battle for the Thermostat" is the first study to find that women perform worse when indoor temperatures are too low for comfort. The study concludes, "Given the relative effect sizes, our results suggest that in gender-balanced workplaces, temperatures should be set significantly higher than current standards."

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Productivity United States Study Findings

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies targets could include Madison Bumgarner, Yasiel Puig, Blake Treinen
Yasiel-Puig-Phillies-Reds-trade-rumors-mlb_0525_USAT

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' players over 30, and their succession plan for each
052619JasonPeters

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved