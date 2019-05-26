Women are less productive than men in colder temperatures, study finds

May 26, 2019
If you're a woman and ever felt like you're less productive in a cold office or classroom, you're not alone. "Battle for the Thermostat," a new study published in the journal "Plos One," found that women were generally less productive than men in colder temperatures.
Through a series of cognitive tests, women did worse on mathematics and verbal tasks when the temperature dropped. The study revealed that women had a harder time submitting their answers in colder temperatures, as well.
The study examined 543 participants, men and women, as they performed tasks with randomized temperature changes, ranging from 61 degrees to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Women's performances increased by 1.76 percent with every 1.8 degree increase. Women not only performed better but submitted more answers when the temperature was warmer.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.