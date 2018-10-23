More News:

October 23, 2018

Pilot killed in small plane crash in Cape May County

By Michael Tanenbaum
The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash at Woodbine Airport in Cape May County, according to New Jersey State Police.

Authorities said the incident occurred at the airport shortly after 2 p.m. It was not immediately clear where the plane was going and what may have led to the crash.

Authorities did identify the pilot of the plane but said the individual was the sole occupant of a Mooney M20C.

An investigation is currently underway with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Michael Tanenbaum
