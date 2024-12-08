More News:

December 08, 2024

Police seeking vehicles connected to Lower Merion home invasion that left 1 dead

The home invasion, which left a second person injured, happened early Sunday morning on Meredith Road in Wynnewood, authorities say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Home Invasion
lower merion home invasion Provided Image/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Police are seeking the car pictured above in connection to a home invasion early Sunday morning in Wynnewood that left one person dead and another person injured.

Authorities are searching for suspects and vehicles involved in a fatal home invasion in Lower Merion Township early Sunday morning.

The home invasion happened at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Meredith Road in Wynnewood, according to a statement from the Montgomery County district attorney's office and Lower Merion police. One person was killed, and a second person was shot and has been hospitalized in critical condition, NBC10 reported. 

MORE: Drone sightings now reported above South Jersey towns, too. Police are investigating

Police are looking for information on the vehicle pictured below, which fled from police in the area of the home invasion. They are also seeking the person driving the vehicle. 

lower merion home invasion carProvided Image/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Police are seeking the above car and person driving it in connection with a deadly home invasion in Wynnewood.


Authorities are also searching for a 2004 Green Jeep Cherokee, which has the Pennsylvania registration LFS6673. It was stolen during the home invasion, police said. The Jeep is pictured below.

lower merion home invasion jeepProvided Image/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Authorities are looking for the Jeep pictured above, which was taken during a home invasion in Wynnewood early Sunday morning.


Anyone with information can call Lower Merion police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553. There is a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to arrests in the case. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Home Invasion Philadelphia Lower Merion Police Crime Wynnewood Homicide

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 2

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater
Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Speed cameras may be added along Route 13 in Philadelphia

Speed cameras Philly

Sponsored

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Shopping

10 gift ideas from the Christmas Village for everyone on your list

philadelphia christmas village gifts

Prevention

Colon cancer screenings have played a far bigger role in reducing deaths than treatment advances

Colon Cancer Screenings

Food & Drink

Hot chocolate crawl returns to East Passyunk on Dec. 14

Hot chocolate crawl

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved