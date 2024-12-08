Police seeking vehicles connected to Lower Merion home invasion that left 1 dead

Authorities are searching for suspects and vehicles involved in a fatal home invasion in Lower Merion Township early Sunday morning.

The home invasion happened at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Meredith Road in Wynnewood, according to a statement from the Montgomery County district attorney's office and Lower Merion police. One person was killed, and a second person was shot and has been hospitalized in critical condition, NBC10 reported.

MORE: Drone sightings now reported above South Jersey towns, too. Police are investigating

Police are looking for information on the vehicle pictured below, which fled from police in the area of the home invasion. They are also seeking the person driving the vehicle.

Provided Image/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Police are seeking the above car and person driving it in connection with a deadly home invasion in Wynnewood.

Authorities are also searching for a 2004 Green Jeep Cherokee, which has the Pennsylvania registration LFS6673. It was stolen during the home invasion, police said. The Jeep is pictured below.

Provided Image/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Authorities are looking for the Jeep pictured above, which was taken during a home invasion in Wynnewood early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information can call Lower Merion police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553. There is a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to arrests in the case.