More News:

January 07, 2024

Woman dies after being found 'hanging' from gate near Xfinity Live!, police say

There is no indication of foul play in the incident, according to authorities

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Deaths
xfinity live woman dead Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A woman died early Saturday morning after being found 'hanging' from an iron gate near Xfinity Live! sports bar at the South Philly sports complex, police say.

A woman died after being found "hanging" from an iron gate Saturday at the sports complex in South Philly, police say.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the report of an unresponsive woman at Pattison Avenue at S. 11th Street, near the sports bar Xfinity Live!, NBC10 reported. 

MORE: Involuntary manslaughter charge filed against man involved in fatal fight inside SEPTA station in University City

Responding officers found a woman who had been impaled on the iron gates outside Xfinity Live!, 6ABC reported.

The woman had wounds on her hands and feet that were "consistent with the gate," according to officials. Police said she suffered no other signs of trauma. 

The 48-year-old woman was transported to nearby Jefferson Methodist Hospital, 6ABC reported. She was pronounced dead around 8:45 a.m., according to authorities. Police have not released any further identifying information on the woman.

The woman's death is being investigated, but police say there is no indication of foul play.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Deaths Philadelphia Sports Complex South Philadelphia Police Xfinity Live

Videos

Featured

Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Involuntary manslaughter charge filed against man involved in fatal fight inside SEPTA station in University City
SEPTA Market Frankford death

Sponsored

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

Women's Health

Stress can cause high blood sugar in women trying to conceive, study finds
Pregnancy stress levels blood sugar

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties bar and restaurant, The Abbaye, to close after 21 years
The Abbaye norther liberties

Eagles

Six Eagles players named to the 2024 Pro Bowl
102423AJBrown

Food & Drink

Alcohol-free festival for the sober-curious comes to Philly this month
Dry Vibes Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved