Woman dies after being found 'hanging' from gate near Xfinity Live!, police say

A woman died after being found "hanging" from an iron gate Saturday at the sports complex in South Philly, police say.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the report of an unresponsive woman at Pattison Avenue at S. 11th Street, near the sports bar Xfinity Live!, NBC10 reported.

MORE: Involuntary manslaughter charge filed against man involved in fatal fight inside SEPTA station in University City

Responding officers found a woman who had been impaled on the iron gates outside Xfinity Live!, 6ABC reported.



The woman had wounds on her hands and feet that were "consistent with the gate," according to officials. Police said she suffered no other signs of trauma.

The 48-year-old woman was transported to nearby Jefferson Methodist Hospital, 6ABC reported. She was pronounced dead around 8:45 a.m., according to authorities. Police have not released any further identifying information on the woman.

The woman's death is being investigated, but police say there is no indication of foul play.

