Yuletide at Winterthur brings storybook holiday scenes to life through Jan. 4

Yuletide has returned to Winterthur, filling the Delaware estate with vibrant holiday scenes, literary-inspired installations and a season full of concerts, workshops and family activities. The celebration continues through Jan. 4.

This year’s theme highlights poems, children’s stories and classic novels. Inside the house, decorated rooms pair holiday trees with works like “Alice in Wonderland,” “A Visit from Saint Nicholas,” “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” and writings by Jane Austen, C. S. Lewis and Edith Wharton. The displays combine theatrical props, Victorian objects and historic toys to bring each story to life.

A focal point is the Dried-Flower Tree in the Conservatory. The long-running tradition dates to 1985 and features more than 60 varieties of dried flowers collected from the estate throughout the year. Nearby, visitors can view a large gingerbread replica of the 1890 Winterthur Train Station, created by Bredenbeck’s Bakery in Philadelphia.

Holden Barnes/For Winterthur A large gingerbread replica of the 1890 Winterthur Train Station is on display.

Outdoors, the gardens are trimmed with festive lights and antique sleighs. Trees are suspended above the Reflecting Pool and the front pond, and the grounds include scenes inspired by “The Secret Garden.”

Winterthur’s seasonal programming runs throughout December and includes concerts, performances and hands-on activities. Highlights include:

• Gerald Charles Dickens performing “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 10 and 11.

• A candlelight concert with OperaDelaware on Dec. 20.

• Holiday workshops, including crepe paper orchids on Dec. 20.

• Brunch with Santa and tram rides to the historic train station on select dates.

• Toy train displays in the Brown Horticulture Learning Center from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.

• A New Year’s Day Hike through the estate’s meadows and wooded trails on Jan. 1.

Yuletide hours are Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with select evenings open until 8 p.m. through Dec. 20. Winterthur is closed on Mondays and Christmas Day, and operates with reduced hours on Christmas Eve.

More information and the full schedule are available at winterthur.org.

Runs now through Jan. 4

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

5105 Kennett Pike

Winterthur, Delaware 19735

Admission:

Adults: $30

Seniors (62 and over): $28

Students (18+ with school ID): $28

Teen (13–18): $28

Child (3–12): $9

Infant (0–2): Free