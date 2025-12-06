More Events:

December 06, 2025

Yuletide at Winterthur brings storybook holiday scenes to life through Jan. 4

The annual display features literary-themed trees, the Dried-Flower Tree and a grand gingerbread train station replica.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holiday Attractions
Winterthur Dried Tree in Conservatory Holden Barnes/For Winterthur

Th Dried-Flower Tree in the Conservatory features more than 60 varieties of dried flowers collected from the estate throughout the year.

Yuletide has returned to Winterthur, filling the Delaware estate with vibrant holiday scenes, literary-inspired installations and a season full of concerts, workshops and family activities. The celebration continues through Jan. 4.

This year’s theme highlights poems, children’s stories and classic novels. Inside the house, decorated rooms pair holiday trees with works like “Alice in Wonderland,” “A Visit from Saint Nicholas,” “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” and writings by Jane Austen, C. S. Lewis and Edith Wharton. The displays combine theatrical props, Victorian objects and historic toys to bring each story to life.

A focal point is the Dried-Flower Tree in the Conservatory. The long-running tradition dates to 1985 and features more than 60 varieties of dried flowers collected from the estate throughout the year. Nearby, visitors can view a large gingerbread replica of the 1890 Winterthur Train Station, created by Bredenbeck’s Bakery in Philadelphia.

WinterthurHE_00189 - gingerbreadHolden Barnes/For Winterthur

A large gingerbread replica of the 1890 Winterthur Train Station is on display.


Outdoors, the gardens are trimmed with festive lights and antique sleighs. Trees are suspended above the Reflecting Pool and the front pond, and the grounds include scenes inspired by “The Secret Garden.”

Winterthur’s seasonal programming runs throughout December and includes concerts, performances and hands-on activities. Highlights include:

• Gerald Charles Dickens performing “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 10 and 11.
• A candlelight concert with OperaDelaware on Dec. 20.
• Holiday workshops, including crepe paper orchids on Dec. 20.
• Brunch with Santa and tram rides to the historic train station on select dates.
• Toy train displays in the Brown Horticulture Learning Center from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.
• A New Year’s Day Hike through the estate’s meadows and wooded trails on Jan. 1.

Yuletide hours are Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with select evenings open until 8 p.m. through Dec. 20. Winterthur is closed on Mondays and Christmas Day, and operates with reduced hours on Christmas Eve.

More information and the full schedule are available at winterthur.org.

Yuletide at Winterthur

Runs now through Jan. 4
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike
Winterthur, Delaware 19735

Admission: 
Adults: $30
Seniors (62 and over): $28
Students (18+ with school ID): $28
Teen (13–18): $28
Child (3–12): $9
Infant (0–2): Free

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holiday Attractions Delaware Winterthur

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Manayunk Development Corporation 3

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Just In

Must Read

Business

Meet the 9 people from the Philly area on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

ChompShop 30 Under 30 2026.jpg

Sponsored

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Prevention

New cervical cancer screening guidelines endorse the use of self-swab kits

Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines

Lifestyle

Google reveals most searched jerseys, tickets and songs in Philly

Most popular jerseys Philly

Holiday

Yuletide at Winterthur brings storybook holiday scenes to life

Winterthur Dried Tree in Conservatory

Eagles

Eagles-Chargers Week 14 injury report, with analysis

120325JoeAlt

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved