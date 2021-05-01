More Sports:

May 01, 2021

12 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 5 of the 2021 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
Ole Miss (and former Temple) TE Kenny Yeboah

Let's just get right to them.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis: As a player, Gainwell has some running back / slot receiver versatility, much like a number of other players coming out of Memphis in recent years, like Tony Pollard (Cowboys) and Antonio Gibson (WASTEAM). Gainwell had a huge season in 2019, rushing 231 times for 1459 yards (6.3 YPC), and 13 TDs, while adding 51 catches for 610 yards, and 3 TDs. That would be over 2000 yards from scrimmage.

Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston: Small, speedy slot guy with bigtime RAC ability, and return game upside. One of my favorite late-round players in this draft.

Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami: Jordan averaged 14.1 YPC in 2019 and 15.2 YPC in 2020 on at least 35 catches each season.

Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss: Graduate transfer from Temple who broke out in his final collegiate season at Ole Miss, catching 27 passes for 524 yards (19.4 YPC!), and six TDs in seven games. He played a more traditional tight end role in college. In the pros he'll be more of a "move TE," AKA an F, and could pair nicely with Dallas Goedert.

Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh: Weaver was thought of as a potential breakout player in 2019, but he tore an ACL, and he missed the entire season. In his return in 2020, Weaver was impressive, collecting 7.5 sacks in 9 games.

Patrick Johnson, DE, Tulane: Johnson is a high energy pass rusher with burst who was third in the nation with 10 sacks. Since 2018, Johnson has 24.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 11 batted passes.

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa: Nixon is quick, powerful, instinctive, and productive. On the season (in 8 games), Nixon had 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan: McGrone has good speed, and he can cover a lot of ground from sideline-to-sideline, or on drops into coverage. He has also shown the ability to time out blitzes, and get to the quarterback quickly.

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama: Moses was being recruited by LSU and Alabama when he was heading into eighth grade. He eventually landed at Bama as a five-star recruit, with prototypical size and athleticism. After strong freshman and sophomore seasons, he was heading into the 2019 season as the leader of the defense, and was being projected as a first-round pick, but an ACL tear in August of that year ended his season. In 2020, Moses was just OK, and was unable to regain his 2018 form. He is thought to "breathe football," even though he considered quitting football due to knee pain and the loss of his grandmother to COVID.

Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia: LeCounte is a ballhawking safety, as he had four INTs, two FFs, and three FRs in 2019. In 2020 he had 3 INTs in just 5 games. He is also smart, and well-liked by his teammates, coaches, and Georgia's media, and he has become a leader on the field, communicating calls and alignments to the rest of the secondary. Tackling was an issue.

Trill Williams, S, Syracuse: Played outside corner, slot corner, and safety at Syracuse. Running a 4.59 40 means he'll be a safety in the pros, and he has the physicality play there. I like him as a third safety who can fill in at a number of spots, including covering bigger slot receivers.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State: Nasirildeen played something of a hybrid safety-linebacker role for the Seminoles. He put up good numbers in 2019, collecting 101 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two INTs before a torn ACL ended his season. He came back for two games in 2020, making 13 tackles (1.5 for loss), 1 INT, and 1 PBU. Potential steal on Day 3 for someone.

