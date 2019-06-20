Live updates/open thread: 2019 NBA Draft, 7 p.m.

The 2019 NBA Draft has arrived, and despite not picking until 24th overall, it should be a busy night for Elton Brand and the Sixers.

In addition to that first-round pick, the Sixers also have four second-round picks. Here's a look at their full slate of selections, which could change at a moment's notice if Philly decides to do some draft night dealing:

ROUND OVERALL

PICK 1 24 2 33 2 34 2 42 2 54

This will be Brand's first draft as general manger and the former power forward has already said publicly that the team is looking for a player who can make an immediate contribution to their rotation. Who that player will be remains to be seen, as the Sixers have seen a ton of players work out in the weeks and months leading up to the draft.



For all the latest picks and up-to-the-minute analysis, follow along in our live chat starting at 7 p.m. — with the first pick expected to take place around 7:30 p.m. — and be sure to leave your own reaction in the comments section below.

