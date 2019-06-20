More Sports:

June 20, 2019

Live updates/open thread: 2019 NBA Draft, 7 p.m.

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
NBA-Draft-stage_062019_usat Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

General view of the stage and podium before the start of the 2019 NBA draft at Barclays Center.

The 2019 NBA Draft has arrived, and despite not picking until 24th overall, it should be a busy night for Elton Brand and the Sixers.

In addition to that first-round pick, the Sixers also have four second-round picks. Here's a look at their full slate of selections, which could change at a moment's notice if Philly decides to do some draft night dealing: 

ROUNDOVERALL
PICK
124
233
234
242
254

This will be Brand's first draft as general manger and the former power forward has already said publicly that the team is looking for a player who can make an immediate contribution to their rotation. Who that player will be remains to be seen, as the Sixers have seen a ton of players work out in the weeks and months leading up to the draft. 

Here's a look at some of our draft coverage to get you ready for tonight:

• Neubeck: Some guys I like (and dislike) more than consensus for Sixers
• NBA Mock Draft roundup: Is Cameron Johnson the favorite for Sixers at No. 24?
• Sixers have their work cut out for them picking at No. 24
• Elton Brand, Sixers looking for prospects who can contribute to title push
• NBA Draft 2019: A running list of prospects the Sixers have seen workout this spring
• Should Sixers consider drafting any players with injury concerns?

Plus, here are Kyle Neubeck's notes from the Sixers draft workouts he attended:

• Could a Euro stash be in the cards for Philly?
• Grant Williams, the NBA Draft's renaissance man, is worth considering for Sixers
• Is Dylan Windler's shooting enough to warrant a selection?
• Carsen Edwards unfazed by height concerns heading into NBA
• Tobias Harris' brother Terry says he's unaware of star's free agency plans

For all the latest picks and up-to-the-minute analysis, follow along in our live chat starting at 7 p.m. — with the first pick expected to take place around 7:30 p.m. — and be sure to leave your own reaction in the comments section below.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Draft

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Mock Draft roundup: Is Cameron Johnson the favorite for Sixers at No. 24?
061919-CameronJohnson-USAToday

Food and Drink

South Street Philly Bagels expands to fifth location, gets new name
0619_South Street Philly Bagels

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are falling (and fast)
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061819_usat

Odd News

IRS to Philly woman: You'll have to wait for refund because you're dead
IRS death controversy

Health News

Surgeons who mistreat co-workers put patients in danger, study finds
Surgeon stock photo

Food & Drink

Proceeds from Weckerly's veggie-based ice cream will go to public schools
Weckerly's Best Zest ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved