More Health:

February 05, 2019

The oat milk trend is starting off strong in 2019 with new vegan ice cream, yogurt products

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Healthy Eating
oats unsplash Andrea Tummons/Unsplash

Oat milk — which is, indeed, questionably referred to as milk despite its lack of dairy — was projected by PhillyVoice and other outlets to be a big trend in 2019. So far, 36 days into the year, the projection is on the money.

It was announced Monday that So Delicious, a major purveyor of all things dairy-free — including cheese, yogurt, coffee creamer and ice cream — will launch a line of oat milk-based vegan ice cream.

The line features three flavors: Peanut Butter and Raspberry, with black raspberries and whole peanuts; Oatmeal Cookie, with oatmeal raisin cookie chunks and molasses; and Caramel Apple Crumble, with fresh apples and brown sugar. All of the flavors are gluten-free — which is particularly noteworthy as not all oats are gluten-free — and non-GMO.

RELATED READ: These low-carb cheese wraps will answer your ketogenic diet prayers

This was big news for the vegan community, which responded to the company’s Instagram announcement with an outpouring of excitement, including more than 15,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments. 

View this post on Instagram

Meet your spoon’s new best friend—Oatmilk frozen dessert! Crafted with smooth oatmilk and blended with thoughtfully chosen flavors, every spoonful is taste-bud approved. Peanut Butter and Raspberry. Oatmeal Cookie. Caramel Apple Crumble. Oh, and did we mention it’s gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified? Get ready to enjoy oat-of-this-world deliciousness. 🥄🌾 🍨 If you haven't yet, sign up for our email newsletter to get a coupon this Thursday! It's also filled with other delicious news, tips, and announcements! Watch our Stories Highlight on how to sign up! • • • • • #SOdeliciousdairyfree #oatmilk #oatmilkicecream #icecream #dessert #sweettooth #whatveganseat #vegan #dairyfree #vegandessert #delicious #desserts #yum

A post shared by SO Delicious Dairy Free (@so_delicious) on


The oat milk ice cream news was preceded by the announcement that Coffee-Mate's Natural Bliss Oat Milk Creamer has hit stores. Clocking in at 25 calories per serving, the non-dairy creamer is made with water, oat flour, cane sugar, coconut oil, pea protein, baking soda, gellan gum, and natural flavors. 

Further, a related announcement was made this week: the emergence of oat milk yogurt. A form vegan yogurt that was previously only available for those so inclined via homemade recipes, Nancy’s Yogurt launched a probiotic-rich oat milk yogurt. Available in plain, blueberry, vanilla and strawberry hibiscus flavors, packs a whopping six grams of protein — thanks to faba bean protein — and minimal sugars with only 70 to 100 calories. 

Why do people love oat milk products, you ask? Well, as we know, oats have the ability to reduce “bad” cholesterol — cue all of the Quaker Oats commercials of years past — and it boasts a super-similar consistency to cow’s milk, according to Well and Good.

But celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque tells the health website about some of the non-dairy milk’s less-than-stellar qualities:

“It’s definitely sustainable, but, in my opinion, a potentially gluten-contaminated, pesticide-covered grain milk with very little nutrition is not a very good option when you have milks like coconut milk that offers MCT for brain health, almond milk that offers potassium for muscle health, and hemp milk that offers a little bit of protein if you’re plant-based,” she writes. “Worse, the second ingredient in most oat milks is rapeseed oil – aka canola oil – which is highly inflammatory.”

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Healthy Eating United States Healthy Food Vegan Foods Healthy Living

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Children's Health

World's first malaria vaccine program launched in Africa
malaria vaccine program africa

Odd News

Philly parents-to-be roasted for oblivious Meal Train campaign
Meal Train homepage

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer is here...and one Avenger thought missing is alive

Adult Health

Adults who skip breakfast have increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, study finds
skipping breakfast death

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved