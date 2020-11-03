More News:

November 03, 2020

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross faces GOP challenge from Claire Gustafson in N.J.'s 1st District

The congressman from South Jersey seeks his fourth term

By Michael Tanenbaum
U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross seeks re-election on Tuesday against Republican Claire Gustafson. The are running for New Jersey's First District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Norcross, a Democrat, is seeking his fourth term.

In New Jersey's 1st Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Donald Norcross is running for re-election against Republican challenger Claire Gustafson in Tuesday's election.

Norcross has held the South Jersey district covering Camden County and the surrounding suburbs since 2014. He'll look to secure a fourth term in a district that reliably leans toward Democratic candidates.

During his first three terms, Norcross has focused on bipartisan legislation to bring jobs to New Jersey and increase the state's minimum wage. As an electrician and labor leader, Norcross has worked to strengthen workplace protections and advocated for paid leave and equal pay.

He also has served on the House Armed Services Committee, where he has focused on issues of national security and support for service members and veterans.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Norcross has been involved in distributing relief funds from the federal CARES Act to help South Jersey communities recover from the crisis.

In October, Norcross announced that Camden's Center for Family Services will receive $1.8 million in funding to support victims of domestic violence, provide shelter for at-risk children, offer services for survivors of human trafficking and strengthen father-child engagement in local communities.

At his campaign website, Norcross outlines his goals for strengthening civil rights, combating the opioid epidemic and expanding access to quality healthcare.

Gustafson, a businesswoman in the retail sector, is currently president of Camden County New Jersey Republican Women and previously served as a school board member for the Collingswood Public Schools.

During her campaign, Gustafson has attacked "special interests" in Camden County and singled out economic development on Camden's Delaware River waterfront as a long-term project that has not delivered promised jobs to local residents.

Gustafson also has targeted immigration reform as a campaign goal, vowing to fight against illegal immigration under the DACA program and end sanctuary policies. She is strongly anti-abortion, with few exceptions, and has pressed for stronger Second Amendment protections, including opposition to a national firearm registry.

Disclosure: U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross is the uncle of PhillyVoice Founder & Chairwoman Lexie Norcross.
Michael Tanenbaum
