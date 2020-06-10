More Sports:

June 10, 2020

2020 MLB Draft: Live updates and analysis of the first round

By Matt Mullin
Who will be the first pick of the Joe Girardi era?

On Wednesday night at 7 p.m., the 2020 MLB Draft will get underway, and it will look and feel much different that past baseball drafts. 

For starters, there will only be five rounds total, with the first round taking place on Wednesday and the remaining four rounds following on Thursday. There is also much less known about the prospects teams will be picking, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped high school and college baseball seasons before they even took off, meaning scouts were unable to do their job and left to guess what type of jumps these guys made in the offseason. 

The Phillies will have four picks, including the 15th-overall pick on Wednesday night. We've already looked at some areas of need and some players they might target, as well as who the experts think Philly will take in the first round. 

We'll have you covered with more background on whichever player Matt Klentak and Co. add to their organization, but in the meantime, you can sit back, relax and watch the other picks play out right here while you wait for the Phils to go on the clock... 

