20/20 Photo Festival to bring 10 days of free photography events to Philadelphia

Photography exhibitions, guided photo walks, workshops and artist talks will pop up around Philadelphia during a 10-day festival this September.

The 20/20 Photo Festival runs Thursday, Sept. 10, through Saturday, Sept. 19, with free programming at galleries, colleges and other venues across the city. Now in its seventh year, the event is open to experienced photographers and people who simply want to see or learn more about photography.

This year's theme, "Transforming Landscapes," looks at how the United States has changed over the past 250 years, from its physical environment and cities to technology, culture and society.

Guided photo walks will take attendees through different parts of Philadelphia, including a mural tour organized with TILT Institute for the Contemporary Image and Mural Arts Philadelphia. The festival will also offer photography and bookmaking workshops, artist talks and panel discussions.

Cherry Street Pier will be one of the festival's main destinations. The waterfront venue will host the annual Photo Book Fair, bringing together independent publishers, artists, booksellers and other vendors from around the country.

Several exhibitions will also be on display at the pier. They include "Transforming Landscapes," featuring analog photography focused on changes to the country; a retrospective of The Photo Review's photography competition; and James Abbott's exhibition exploring the history and legacy of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

Additional exhibitions featuring local, national and international photographers will be held at galleries and arts organizations across Philadelphia.

A complete schedule of exhibitions, photo walks, workshops and other events, along with registration information, is available through the 20/20 Photo Festival website.

20/20 Photo Festival

Sept. 10-19

Venues throughout Philadelphia

Free; registration required for festival programming

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.