August 16, 2024

2024-2025 NFL press box food spread ratings

Which teams have the best press box spreads in the NFL?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Throughout the season, we'll be posting press box food spread rankings for each of the Philadelphia Eagles' road games. This is probably of no interest to you if you're a sane human being, and, well, I don't care. I'm doing this anyway. 

If you're fake-appalled by a sportswriter playfully complaining about free food, shut up, dork. Please note that we'll have the most recent press box reviews at the top.

Eagles at Patriots, Preseason Week 2

The Patriots hosted the Eagles for joint practices on Tuesday, and then a preseason game on Thursday. They fed the media in the press box both days. 

On Tuesday, they served Korean BBQ chicken, Mongolian beef, vegetable stir fry, and vegetable fried rice. For dessert, they had coconut macaroons, as well as pineapple and orange cheesecake. Impressive!

The chicken was actually really freaking good, as was the orange cheesecake, which I've never had. The beef was just OK.

The Eagles used to feed us after most practices. It was typically Papa John's or Little Caesars (whichever crappy pizza chain was an NFL sponsor at the time), and that was really a no-win situation. You could either eat the bad pizza and feel like garbage the rest of the day, or be forced to exercise will power, when hungry. 

So I'm actually glad that's gone. We do still have the option of partaking in Rita's Water Ice after practice, which is nice on blazing hot days. Anyway, the point here... good on the Pats for going above and beyond.

At the game, the Pats had all the same food they had after the joint practice, plus some additions:

  1. Honey teriyaki salmon filets
  2. Mac and cheese
  3. Cold noodle salad
  4. New England clam chowder
  5. Mixed salad
  6. Apple cobbler with ice cream
  7. Candy station

They also had cold wraps at halftime. Nothing after the game. I like having Ross Tucker around as the Eagles' preseason color analyst, because he unabashedly shoots video of each of the spreads, while I'm a little more undercover in my approach. 

There's a reason Ross is the second-best food spread analyst in the big leagues.

The Pats had a solid spread, and I'll bump them up a bit because (a) they fed us after practice, and (b) expectations are a little lower during the preseason. B+.

Press box food spread grades, to date

Team Grade 
PatriotsB+

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

